Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here’s when you can get your hands on the best deals of the year

Amazon has announced its plans for its annual Prime Day event this year. Amazon Prime Day is typically one of the company’s biggest annual shopping events due to the sheer number of items that Amazon offers at a discount. The company has been offering annual Prime Day events since 2015, and this year is no different. Here’s what you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023:
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Like recent Amazon Prime Days, the sale actually takes place over two days. This year Amazon Prime Day will begin at 3 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, July 11, and run until Wednesday, July 12.
- What countries is Prime Day available in? Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place simultaneously in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the U.K., according to an Amazon press release.
- What About Amazon Prime Day in India? Amazon will be holding Prime Day in India, too, but the company says it will take place “later this summer.”
- Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to Prime Day sales? Yes. In order to get access to Prime Day sales, you need to be an active Amazon Prime subscriber. Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. But the good news is that you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and, even though you aren’t a paying subscriber, you’ll still get access to Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales.
- Anything else I should know? To get a sneak peek at Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales check out Amazon’s official Prime Day page here.