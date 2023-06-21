Applying for jobs and not hearing back? Indeed wants to boost your search, Netflix-style

BY Sam Becker2 minute read

In recent years, the labor market has entered a sort of twilight zone, with swaths of employers complaining that they can’t find enough workers and many workers likewise saying that they can’t find a job—or even get a response to an application. It’s a frustrating dynamic for both sides, to say the least.

But Indeed, a platform perhaps best known for its job-search functionality, is putting the friction between employers and job seekers squarely in its sights, and has quietly rolled out new “matching” technology to smooth out the hiring process. In effect, looking for a job or worker on Indeed may feel more like using Tinder or Netflix in the future, as job seekers and employers are “matched” with potential employers and employees. Raj Mukherjee, executive vice president and general manager for Employer at Indeed, tells Fast Company that the pervasive “tightness in the labor market and systemic changes that have happened” in recent years have spurred Indeed’s platform to evolve. “The real struggle is that tech has not kept pace with demand” from both job seekers and employers, he says, adding that “too many technologies haven’t delivered on the promise of hiring quickly, hiring quality candidates, and doing it with less effort.” As such, Indeed has tapped into its massive data set—incorporating artificial intelligence and machine-learning elements, among many other things—to develop a data-driven approach to the process of hiring and getting hired. Mukherjee says that these changes to Indeed’s platform are already live, and have been for some time, and that the platform is nearing a “tipping point” of sorts where users might start to see noticeable changes in how it works.

And it’s the sheer scale of data points and tools that Indeed has to experiment with while perfecting its matching tech, Mukherjee says, that he hopes will make Indeed faster and simpler to use than competing platforms. “Think about how Netflix recommends content,” Mukherjee explains. “What you watch is getting recommended, but one of life’s most important choices, where you work, isn’t getting recommendations.” Accordingly, Indeed may start “recommending” certain jobs or positions for job seekers using its data-driven, algorithmic approach. This, theoretically, should speed up the hiring process, put the right job opportunities in front of the right prospective workers, and overall reduce friction in the market—something that Indeed’s own research shows is long overdue. An Indeed/Harris Poll survey found that 79% of job seekers applied for positions and never heard back. And 77% say that the hiring process is too slow. Meanwhile, a separate Indeed survey of U.S. employers found that 52% say today’s hiring processes are inefficient, and that 57% say they’ve experienced a financial loss as a result of open job roles. Further, 24% of U.S. employers claim those estimated losses exceeded $1 million.