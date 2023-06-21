Roblox might owe you money. Gaming platform agrees to $10M fund in lawsuit settlement

Roblox Corporation has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit in which the company was accused of deleting purchased objectionable online content under the guise of keeping children safe, while not allowing users to get a refund for the deleted content. Here’s what you need to know:
- What is Roblox? It’s a gaming platform that allows users to create their own games and sell them on the platform. Roblox is insanely popular with children and saw its popularity soar during pandemic lockdowns. The platform currently has over 66 million daily active users and 9.5 million people developing games for it, according to data from Demand Sage.
- What is the lawsuit about? Since Roblox’s users are primarily children, the company has strong moderation policies that let it delete gaming content created by the platform’s developers that it later finds objectionable, even after a user purchased it. However, once purchased content is deemed objectionable and deleted from a user’s account, Roblox would not allow the user to seek a refund for the deleted content. As Top Class Actions notes, the lawsuit alleges that Roblox was seeking to benefit financially under the guise of moderating content to keep children safe since it didn’t offer refunds for the moderated/deleted content.
- What is the settlement offer? Roblox Corporation has agreed to set up a $10 million fund from which it will pay out to affected users. Even so, Roblox Corporation denies it engaged in any wrongdoing.
- Who is eligible for the Roblox settlement? According to the official settlement website, most Roblox account holders in the United States who had purchased content moderated (i.e.: deleted) prior to May 11, 2023, are eligible for part of the settlement.
- How will the Roblox settlement be paid? If Roblox deleted content that was in total worth $10 or less of your pro rata share of the settlement, you will receive an automatic credit to your Roblox account in the form of Robux, the platform’s digital currency. One cent equals one Robux. If Roblox deleted content that was in total worth more than $10 for the pro rata share of the settlement, you will have the option of receiving a cash payment.
- What do I need to do to get my Roblox settlement payment? If you are receiving a credit to your Roblox account, you do not need to do anything. But if your settlement is worth more than $10, you need to manually elect to receive a cash payment instead of a Robux credit. To do so, you must file a cash claim by August 10, 2023. Full details of how to do so can be found in the official settlement website’s FAQ here.
- Anything else to know? The full settlement offer can be found here. The settlement offer still needs to be approved by the court, which it is expected to rule on by late September.