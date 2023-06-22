This new AI career coach can help you land your dream job

The Palo Alto-based edtech nonprofit CareerVillage has for years helped provide career guidance to students and people early in their careers.

Now, the organization is experimenting with harnessing generative AI to offer interactive career coaching to an even broader audience. CareerVillage worked with a coalition of nonprofits to develop its AI career coach (dubbed, simply enough, “Coach”), which provides users with help drafting résumés and cover letters, interpreting job descriptions, exploring different careers, and staging mock job interviews.

“When we saw the latest developments in large language models, we knew that there was huge potential to take a lot of the career coaching that we’ve overseen and bring that into an even more personalized format and something that’s really scalable,” says Jared Chung, CareerVillage’s founder and executive director.

Coach is slated for closed beta testing this summer, with CareerVillage and its partner nonprofits planning to review feedback from users, educators, parents, and others and begin work on a public version of the AI bot this fall.