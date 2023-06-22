What Gen Z LGBTQ professionals need to know to create the world they want

BY Imara Jones4 minute read

I’m often asked by younger LGBTQ folks—people who are still learning about themselves, moving away from home, and starting their lives—how they can best live their lives authentically even as they pursue a corporate career.

First of all, this question represents a really positive development in society. If we went back just a few years—not even to the 1950s, mind you—queer and trans people would never have had the type of jobs and opportunities that we have today. Even as there is a considerable backlash to LGBTQ rights, and particularly trans rights, it’s worth remembering that we have achieved some measure of progress in recent years. But I have to admit that this is a tough question for me to answer because I learned a long time ago that corporate life just wasn’t for me. I had to bow out for a variety of reasons. I just couldn’t do it. So for everyone who can do it, I really celebrate you. And I don’t think you necessarily need to follow my example. If you are LGBTQ and you embark on a more traditional career path, in some respects, your life will be easier because you have health insurance and benefits and a sense of stability.

But if you are a Gen Z LGBTQ professional, I think it’s important to keep in mind that change everywhere is what we need in order to have change everywhere. What I mean by that is that in order for our society to be different from the one we had five years ago or the one we have today, everything has to be different. There’s nothing that can’t be different. That means companies have to be different, too. And as we know, most companies avoid change, at least when it comes to the way their workforce and corporate culture functions. The problem is, or the challenge is, that corporations are generally built upon the idea of safety and conformity. And so that corporate instinct—the framework for thinking—is often the exact opposite of what we’re talking about. There is a natural tension there, which is why I think an effort to create a less oppressive and more inclusive workplace requires a certain amount of struggle. Each of you will have to decide how much of that you want to do, how much you can do. The good news is that this is where a young Gen Z professional can make a big difference.

Employee revolts of various kinds—from ad hoc groups raising questions about employer practices to actual union organizing—have put a lot of pressure on companies lately. Workers across industries have held employers to account in terms of making them actually do a lot of the things that previously they only talked about, from pay transparency and zero tolerance for sexual harassment, to concepts like having a fully accessible website. When employees work together to push their bosses to do things differently, they can achieve a lot. What we have to understand is that if we want things to be different, whether you define that as living in a society that has space for everyone or working for a company that takes into account employee wellbeing, then that means fighting for it. There’s no way to have those benefits individually without fighting for them on behalf of yourself and on behalf of everyone else. Because whatever privileges or advancements you might be able to get individually will not matter—and will not be lasting—if you haven’t taken steps within your organization to actually create a world where those benefits are sustainable. You have to make that your goal. You must understand that if you’re going to have a corporate career and you want to see change, you have to work for that change from 9 to 5. It can’t just be a volunteer thing on the side or a hobby. You have to fight for change every day. That’s the only way that it’s going to happen, and it’s not going to be easy—and there can be consequences for you if your employer doesn’t like where you are headed. But without employees advocating change, we’re never going to have the world we want or need. We won’t have the world we want and need to live in climate-wise, and we won’t have the society we want to be a part of. The workplace is key here. It’s crucial and consequential. Because of the power of corporations, the immense role they play in our lives in America, what’s happening in these places truly matters.