The High Line’s fancy new bridge just made a slice of NYC much more walkable

Today, New York City unveiled an L-shaped bridge connecting the northern end of the High Line (near Hudson Yards) to Moynihan Train Hall, a block and a half east of there. Known as the High Line-Moynihan Connector, the bridge was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and James Corner Field Operations, who also designed the High Line. It is part of a long-standing vision to create a safer, more enjoyable pedestrian link between one of the city’s most visited public spaces—eight million people per year before COVID—and the city’s busiest transit hub, which see about 700,000 passengers passing through every day.

Two years in the making, the $50 million bridge was funded from New York State’s main development arm, known as the Empire State Development Corporation, as well as Friends of the High Line and Brookfield Properties (which, as it happens, owns Manhattan West, a seven-million-square-foot mixed-use development right off the new Connector.)

[Image: Andrew Frasz/courtesy of the High Line]

Brookfield inevitably stands to benefit from the new link, but luckily, pedestrians do, too. For years, this stretch of land has been a tangle of missing sidewalks, loading docks, and highway ramps abuzz with speeding cars. Previously to get to Moynihan from the High Line, which as a reminder, is elevated 30 feet above ground, pedestrians had to take a stair down to street level, then spend the next few minutes in a hostile version of Total Wipeout, where every obstacle is made of concrete, the biggest of which was the entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel—”a fire breathing dragon type of thing,” as Ken Lewis, managing partner at SOM, put during a recent visit.