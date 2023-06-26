NBC’s weird Nightly News branding reveals the challenges of single-letter logos

BY James I. Bowie4 minute read

As it celebrates 75 years on the air, NBC Nightly News this month unveiled an unusual-looking new “N” logo designed for the smaller digital screens preferred by many viewers. The new logo is modern and angular, with an odd diagonal split that makes it look like two mirror-opposite Vs. (The network says the logo is designed to be split in two to reveal headlines for TV chyrons.) It’s one of the latest examples of the growing trend of single-letter logos—joining more than 2,400 other “N” logos filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The premise of a single-letter monogram like NBC’s is simple enough: If a written word can represent a thing, the initial letter of that word can represent it more efficiently. In this case, amusingly, the N is itself an abbreviation of a previous abbreviation. The longtime popularity of these sorts of contracted signatures among kings, artists, and others attempting to express their identity succinctly initially met some resistance during the early-20th century emergence of branding—as it dawned on the field’s practitioners that, with only 26 letters to go around, it would be hard for monograms to provide much in the way of distinctiveness. [Image: NBC News] A 1925 article in the advertising journal Printers’ Ink warned that “registrations of initials and meaningless combinations of letters now total almost 25,000; they fill 200 drawers in a special section of the trademark division, and they are still being filed at a rapid rate which promises to continue until every possible two, three, and four letter combination of the alphabet is exhausted.” And in 1943, trademark attorney Heinrich Reif suggested that companies employing monograms were putting on airs: “To use a firm’s initials as its trademark implies the tacit assertion that the firm is so well known . . . that it will be immediately recognized from the mere initials. . . . The psychological effect of this type of trademark is often used in order to falsely produce the impression of old standing.” Nevertheless, single-letter monograms found widespread use in the 1960s and ‘70s “Alphabet Soup” era of corporate identity when abbreviated names—IBM, TWA, CBS—were newly in vogue. While in the ‘50s, just 1% of new American logos were single-letter monograms, that number rose to 4% in the ’60s and ‘70s. This popularity, though, provided the opportunity for the drawbacks of monograms to become apparent, as NBC found out the hard way in 1976. The network introduced a new abstract N logo on New Year’s Day, only to discover, to its embarrassment, that it was virtually identical to one used by a Nebraska public television station.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Image: NBC News] By the 1990s, single-letter monograms had dropped to 2% of new logos, but they have bounced back, accounting for a little more than 3% of this decade’s logos, perhaps due to their usefulness as smartphone app icons, where they make the best use of limited visual real estate. A company like Netflix can use a wordmark as its primary logo, but also incorporate an “N” monogram on its app and loading screen. And as designers have become more adept at fashioning letterforms into distinctive styles, there’s less concern that Netflix’s N will be confused with NBC’s, and marks like McDonald’s golden arches can transcend the monogram to achieve iconicity. And yet, there are only so many ways to depict a letter, which means that, while the Nebraska fiasco will not be repeated, the new NBC Nightly News “N” appears to have a few close cousins. And the network doesn’t seem willing to use the symbol without its more recognizable peacock logo safely nearby. Beyond this potential for confusion due to similarity, more concerns about using monograms as logos crop up when you analyze USPTO data. The handsome and symmetrical S, M, A, C, and B appear the most as monograms, while the somewhat more awkward Q, L, U, J, and Y bring up the rear. But when measured relative to how often each letter is used to begin all trademarked words, it is X, Q, and Z that are used most frequently.