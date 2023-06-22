How hiring managers can attract the Class of 2023

BY Laura Coccaro4 minute read

As college students prepare to enter the job market, an uncertainty awaits them. With a labor shortage keeping unemployment low and layoffs continuing to dominate the headlines, the talent market’s unpredictability has left college graduates seeking careers emphasizing stability, not flashy perks.

The Class of 2023 is exercising due diligence while contemplating their next step. We are seeing an uptick in applications for early career roles (up 44% in March 2023 year over year), and applications per opening job jumped from 20 last year to 26 in March 2023. As revealed in our new Class of 2023 Report, nearly all college seniors (97%) are considering alternative ways to enter the labor market, including taking an hourly/part-time job, gig work, and a job outside their major or intended industry. Gen Zers want a job and they want it fast, but they also have expectations and want to personally align with an employer. From an HR viewpoint, understanding the motives of Gen Z entrants into the labor market is mission-critical to building a talent pipeline that fosters the future leaders of their company. We surveyed HR professionals about their plan to hire from the Class of 2023 and found that more than half (53%) of companies plan to increase entry-level hiring this year. This investment in early career talent highlights the importance of a long-term talent strategy despite economic uncertainty.

Learn the Gen Z rulebook Attracting and retaining young talent is not the same as it was 10 years ago. Gen Z is rewriting the rules on what they expect from their careers. From turning to TikTok to find job openings and research companies to demanding salary ranges on job descriptions and expecting mental health support and student loan repayment, Gen Z expects more from their employers. Most importantly, they seek an employer offering them a long-term career path, with more than half of Americans reporting they are less likely to apply to a job at a company that was in the news for recent layoffs. Process matters, too. Entry-level candidates also don’t want to stick around for a lengthy application process. Two-thirds of college seniors (64%) expect the job application process to last three weeks or less, from applying for a position to receiving an offer. Yet, the overall time to fill entry-level jobs is about double that, so it’s on talent teams and hiring managers to keep candidates engaged and interested, even if the process is longer than they had hoped. Candidates also say the ideal number of interviews for a job is three—anything more, and job seekers become frustrated with the process. Practice what you preach College students have put in the work to prepare for their first role, and they expect their future employers to put in the work to prepare for them. For many new grads, this means seeing the company authentically showcase its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Almost all (96%) of college students are looking for information to evaluate a company’s commitment to DEI, and more than 60% would like to see that commitment demonstrated on a company’s site, social media and career page.

But it doesn’t stop there—they’re also looking for diversity in your leadership team. During the interview process, Gen Z candidates pay attention to who is interviewing them and how they respond to questions about the company’s DEI journey. A great way to authentically portray the company culture is by sharing employee testimonial videos on your career site—the American Heart Association does a great job at highlighting employee stories on how they are making an impact and building their career. In the age of multigenerational workplaces, HR must give equal weight to the working environment each generational cohort prefers. Leaders and hiring managers should also reconsider the perks that work for entry-level talent. For Gen Z, that means being more purposeful in creating connections, mentorship, and flexibility opportunities. While previous generations grew accustomed to office ping-pong tables, this generation craves offerings that represent an investment into their personal lives outside of work, with over half of college seniors expecting an employer to provide flexible work hours. Focus on development and training For many graduates, the road to starting a professional career began long before graduation day. Nearly 30% of HR pros expect a recent college grad to have 1-2 years of experience, including internship work. Rather than offering an official training program for entry-level employees, companies increasingly rely on internships to provide that foundational prep. Over half (53%) of Americans said that employers did not provide an entry-level training program to help them develop the skills they needed to succeed at their jobs.

