How to tell if a coworker is lying to you

BY Stephanie Vozza2 minute read

In business, trust is one of the foundations of good leadership. Being a trust-worthy boss helps create a healthy culture by improving morale. Trust, however, is a two-way street, and it’s possible that one of your employees isn’t worthy of it. Or maybe you’re an employee dealing with a boss or colleague who seems to be saying one thing and doing another.

To tell if someone on your team is lying, pay attention to their actions, recommend Allan and Barbara Pease, authors of The Definitive Book of Body Language: The Hidden Meaning Behind People’s Gestures and Expressions, and body language instructors for the wellness app, Mindvalley. “To detect deceit from others, you need to look for contradictions between what is said and what you’re seeing—in other words, look at their body language,” says Barbara Pease. While the numbers vary, depending on the study, researchers agree that the majority of communication is done through body language. Tone of voice is next in importance, and actual words come last. According to the Peases, the most common signals connected with deceit include:

Hand-to-head and hand-to-face touching

Nose rubbing

Ear pulling

Eye scratching while gazing away from the other person

Looking down, usually to the left

Shaking your head “no” when you’re saying “yes” Confirming the Signs To detect a lie, look for a cluster of at least three signals. It’s possible to make a mistake when trying to understand someone’s motivations if you rely on a single gesture. “For example, if someone touches their nose, it may just mean they have an itchy nose, but if they touch their nose while shaking their head slowly, blinking and looking at the ground, that is a cluster of at least three gestures that can indicate deceit,” says Allan Pease. Gestures of fear often look similar to gestures of deceit. If the person may be fearful in a situation, be sure to look for more clues that they’re not being honest.

