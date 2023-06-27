How to tell if a coworker is lying to you

BY Stephanie Vozza2 minute read

In business, trust is one of the foundations of good leadership. Being a trust-worthy boss helps create a healthy culture by improving morale. Trust, however, is a two-way street, and it’s possible that one of your employees isn’t worthy of it. Or maybe you’re an employee dealing with a boss or colleague who seems to be saying one thing and doing another.

To tell if someone on your team is lying, pay attention to their actions, recommend Allan and Barbara Pease, authors of The Definitive Book of Body Language: The Hidden Meaning Behind People’s Gestures and Expressions, and body language instructors for the wellness app, Mindvalley. “To detect deceit from others, you need to look for contradictions between what is said and what you’re seeing—in other words, look at their body language,” says Barbara Pease. While the numbers vary, depending on the study, researchers agree that the majority of communication is done through body language. Tone of voice is next in importance, and actual words come last. According to the Peases, the most common signals connected with deceit include:

Hand-to-head and hand-to-face touching

Nose rubbing

Ear pulling

Eye scratching while gazing away from the other person

Looking down, usually to the left

Shaking your head “no” when you’re saying “yes” Confirming the Signs To detect a lie, look for a cluster of at least three signals. It’s possible to make a mistake when trying to understand someone’s motivations if you rely on a single gesture. “For example, if someone touches their nose, it may just mean they have an itchy nose, but if they touch their nose while shaking their head slowly, blinking and looking at the ground, that is a cluster of at least three gestures that can indicate deceit,” says Allan Pease. Gestures of fear often look similar to gestures of deceit. If the person may be fearful in a situation, be sure to look for more clues that they’re not being honest.

Improving Your Body-Language Detection Skills Reading body language takes time and practice. To become more intuitive in face-to-face body-language reading, the Peases suggest going to places where people gather, taking a seat, and simply observing their behavior. “Great places for this include airports, cafés, and any public space where you can watch people interacting and make assumptions about what you think is going on, even though you can’t hear what they’re saying,” says Allan Pease. “This way you can train yourself to be more acutely aware of people’s behavior with body language.” Another method is to watch television with the sound turned off.

If you see someone demonstrating one or more deceitful behaviors, Barbara Pease suggests calling out the body language. For example, you could say, “I can see by your body language that you don’t really feel confident about what you’re saying. How do you really feel?” “Then wait for an answer,” she says. “The second way is to take note when you feel the deceit took place and remember that point to come back and question it further later.” Body language is a critical skill to acquire if you want to be successful in business and personal relationships, says Allan Pease. “Those who are good at it are described as ‘charismatic’ or ‘interesting and warm,’” he says. “Take 10 minutes per day. . . . Before long you can become a very capable body-language reader.”