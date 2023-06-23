BY altair4 minute read

These days, most people are aware of both the buzz and consternation that has accompanied any discussion of artificial intelligence (AI) within recent months. Like any technology, AI has a learning curve; some companies have staff and technology infrastructure in place that makes establishing AI and data science initiatives easy; others are essentially starting from scratch.

But one thing that’s been missing from many discussions of AI and data science initiatives—the ones impacting our world today—has been an honest, comprehensive analysis of friction. Put simply, friction encapsulates any delays, mistakes, misalignment, and miscommunications that hinder data and AI projects. Recently, Altair conducted a global survey of more than 2,000 professionals to examine what friction is, how it’s classified, and how it’s affecting today’s organizations. What we found is that, despite AI’s transformational potential, friction remains a widespread phenomenon. In fact, the data revealed that 42% of respondents admit they have experienced AI project failure within the past two years, and 84% said their organization faces limitations that slow down AI initiatives sometimes or often. But perhaps the report’s most crucial finding was that there are three main types of friction that afflict organizations: organizational, technological, and financial. Let’s analyze these types of friction further. ORGANIZATIONAL FRICTION: PEOPLE PROBLEMS Organizational friction exists between departments, teams, and individuals. It can affect organizations both “horizontally” (between different teams and domains) and “vertically” (between departments, teams, and individuals at different levels of seniority or job function). Put simply, organizational friction is a people problem.

Our survey revealed a glaring obstacle—a severe lack of talent. 75% of respondents struggle to find enough data science talent, a problem especially pronounced outside of the U.S. It’s no wonder many teams and companies are running into organizational friction – it’s hard to complete projects well when people don’t have the skills to do their work efficiently. To minimize organizational friction, companies should employ a proven training approach and methodology. Often, this can be accomplished through AI technology providers that give individuals, teams, and organizations the power to understand and implement data principles, tools, and approaches. This includes offering a holistic, multi-faceted, continuous approach to learning and support that upskills anyone to the point where they can utilize basic data analysis and data science skills and techniques, even if they don’t have a data background. TECHNOLOGICAL FRICTION: LEGACY INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS AN UPDATE Technological friction stems from technology infrastructure – this includes hardware and software resources, cloud and high-performance computing (HPC) resources, appliances and plugins, vendors, and more. Often, technological friction acts as a bottleneck by limiting projects’ speed, scale, and/or scope.

Though we can utilize AI tools like Midjourney and ChatGPT on our phones and laptops, enterprise-scale data and AI initiatives need compute infrastructure that’s up to the task. The data revealed that, unfortunately, current technology often gets in the way of success. 33% of respondents said more than half of their data science projects never made it to production within the past two years; for AI, that number was 26%. When asked what the technology-related problems were, respondents pointed primarily to legacy systems’ inability to develop advanced AI and machine learning initiatives. It’s a fact of the industry: If you want a cutting-edge, reliable data science and AI approach, you must have the infrastructure that can support it. To mitigate technological friction, above all, it’s important to have the right infrastructure in place—infrastructure that works with your approach, not one that radically overhauls it. “Today’s data and AI approaches demand a holistic approach that brings together different technologies in a single, unified environment,” said James R. Scapa, chief executive officer, Altair. “That’s why Altair has long pioneered the idea of ‘convergence’ in all our technologies – an approach that seamlessly brings together simulation, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC) under one roof to minimize and eliminate friction wherever it may be encountered.”

FINANCIAL FRICTION: MONEY’S ALWAYS A FACTOR And of course, financial factors are also at play when we talk about friction and its causes. Financial friction presents itself when budgets are tight, resources are spread thin, and projects need to provide a return on investment. Financial friction can be most apparent when trying to invest in a new initiative or trying to scale efforts with expensive, legacy investments. The data showed that 25% of respondents cited financial constraints—specifically, those that prevent them from accessing new technology infrastructure—as friction that affects AI initiatives within their organization. Moreover, 40% of respondents wasted money because of an AI project-related failure within the past year. One thing is always true in business: It always comes down to the bottom line. To mitigate financial friction, organizations should consider data analytics and AI technologies that offer flexible licensing and usage, the ability to deploy easily on-premises or in the cloud, and the power scale to any need they have. ​