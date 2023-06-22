Are you being ‘optimized out’ of work?

BY Cate Luzio4 minute read

The newest buzzword to mask the issue of ageism in the workplace is the concept that older workers can be “optimized out” of their roles. After building careers for 20+ years, unless they have their sights on the C-suite, they are deemed “too expensive” and “no longer valuable.”

Of course we want to shepherd in a new generation of leaders and invest in the pipeline for the long-term, but there’s still a place for older employees with significant background and experience. Developing the talent of future leaders can be done while retaining others who are still driving impact. If we optimize these leaders out, who will mentor that next generation or introduce them to broader networks? Further, why do we assume older women have nothing left to give if they aren’t striving for the C-suite? Do we have to “age out?” Can’t we just . . . age? Have you also noticed that this concept seems to primarily apply to women in the workforce?

Older employees are valuable and worth investing in because of their deep breadth of experience, background, wisdom, insights, the varied skills they’ve accumulated over the years, the fact that they’re likely more well rounded, and their networks. The longer you work, the more likely your network is larger. Why are we sending those workers away when we could be benefitting not just from what they have to offer but with the connections, the lessons learned, the access, they could make for the younger generation to help glean learnings from those in their circle? If it’s not ageism, it’s caregiver bias. We claim working parents or caregivers have less time or aren’t as committed to their job. We assume they’re less ambitious because they want more work-life balance. But let’s remember that working parents are still the same people they were before they became parents. They still have the same skills, and likely parenthood has given them more skills. They’re powerful. They’re impactful. Most importantly, they’re driving business results. Young people are penalized in the beginning of their careers because they don’t have all the skills they need, but they’re penalized later in their careers because once they attain those skills, they become more expensive and are perceived to not be working as hard if their goals aren’t lofty enough. So, are women only supposed to work for 10 or so years?

We know this is not realistic. It’s also not fair. And it’s something put on women more than anyone else. So how do we reframe the narratives on ambition and have these critical conversations? First, let’s stop categorizing women as simply the caregivers, the moms, those over 50, those who took a career pause, or see any of those qualifiers as indication of a lack of ambition. Second, let’s recognize age and caregiving as the incredible strengths that they are. Caregivers and older workers have likely jumped through so many more hoops to get to where they are, which means they are more resilient, more resourceful and creative. If they’ve navigated their careers to this point, they had to be.

Last, let’s broaden our view of ambition beyond just the C Suite. It seems that if you’re not constantly climbing the ladder, you are perceived as less ambitious or driven when that couldn’t be further from the truth. Older employees who don’t reach the C suite could be your best managers, mentors, and role models to guide emerging talent. Investing in retaining them is good for a company’s bottom line. They are the ones who are poised to model work ethic, give advice, manage, and mentor younger employees trying to move up in their careers. They’ve also likely built expansive political or social capital to effectively navigate their organizations, which shouldn’t be underestimated. But they’re also the first ones to be laid off, to be seen as out of touch, or to use the cringeworthy expression, “past their prime.” Older women who were recently laid off are flocking to join Luminary, the company I created four years ago that serves as a gender-inclusive professional education and networking growth platform that addresses the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors. I would challenge these organizations to consider whether that level of experience, insight, connection-making, mentorship, and management is worth continued investment, even in (especially in) a tough economic climate.

Yes, layoffs happen, but we need to ask, why was this person included in this round? Was it simply a matter of numbers? Are they not producing results? Or is it that they’re not seen as the superstar or the rising talent? If they’re “too expensive,” consider the value, experience, skills, management, and leadership they bring to any organization, from startups to large companies. Ambition looks different for everyone and it should be celebrated and cultivated through all the seasons of our careers. So let’s make sure our organizations have representation from those who are currently working their way through each season.