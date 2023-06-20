If you can’t build a trustworthy brand, you will lose Gen Z

Amid layoffs and increasing inflation, customers are making fewer purchases and paying more attention to what they buy, according to a special report from the Edelman Trust Barometer.

The special report takes a deep dive into brand trust between consumers and brands amid this year’s particularly volatile economic and social climate, using data collected from a sample of 13,000 respondents in 14 countries. It’s an extension of Edelman’s annual Trust Barometer, which was published in January.

Here are the key highlights: