How Monero became extremists’ privacy coin of choice

BY Tristram Korten

Analysts with the Counter Extremism Project were used to seeing radical groups asking for donations in crypto currencies. Everyone from neo-Nazis to ISIS sympathizers liked Bitcoin, as it helps avoid oversight from banks and regulators. But in 2020 those with the unenviable job of monitoring hate groups online saw a pro-ISIS group switch its donation preference from Bitcoin to a much smaller and lesser know currency called Monero. Other organizations soon followed; suddenly Islamic extremists and white supremacist groups alike were asking for donations in Monero.

“About a year and a half ago this Monero thing took off, and now it’s pretty widespread,” Hans-Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says. When the analysts looked into why, the reason was obvious. Monero is a privacy coin—a form of crypto currency where users on both ends of the transaction remain anonymous. This was a red flag to Schindler and his analysts. They’re not alone in their concerns. The crypto exchange Binance announced it would delist Monero and other privacy coins later this month in at least four European countries because of increased regulations. Earlier this year Dubai banned privacy coins, following the lead of Japan, South Korea, and Australia. They remain legal in the United States. Crypto currencies like Bitcoin, which has the largest market share in virtual money, show a users’ transactions on the blockchain. But privacy coins like Monero, Zcash, and Dash shield a user’s identity using a variety of methods. Monero—that’s Esperanto for money—is perhaps the most private because it’s default setting is anonymity, while other currencies simply feature anonymity as an option.

The company, which is organized as an open source non-profit, did not respond to emails seeking comment. However, proponents of privacy maintain that there are many legitimate reasons for users to prefer anonymity, such as keeping companies from tracking online shopping or to prevent competitors and vendors from seeing how much is being paid for items or services. While these concerns hardly seem the inspiration to revolutionize the monetary system, at its core privacy coin developers wanted a system free from political interference—a known currency destabilizer. That monetary independence also makes privacy coins especially handy for illegal transactions. Privacy coins in general, and Monero specifically, are also very secure. The company employs ring signature encryption, which uses signatures from multiple users to disguise who has made the transaction. To date, Monero’s encryption technology has not been broken by any country, according to Schindler, leaving regulators blind to who used the funds and for what. When, for example, a Neo-Nazi rapper in Austria known as Mr. Bond was charged with glorifying Nazi ideology (a crime in Austria) and sentenced to 10 years in prison last year, police were unable to access his Monero account as part of the investigation to see if there were illegal transactions related to the case.

