Why a sustainable purchasing strategy makes sound financial sense

Until a few years ago, the concept of “corporate responsibility” was focused more on compliance and maximizing shareholder value. However, the corporate world has recently shown a full-throated enthusiasm for making progress towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Doing nice things for the planet and its people tends to make people feel good, but achieving ESG goals also makes good business sense. Study after study shows that companies with strong sustainability practices enjoy improved operational performance, better cash flow, and greater overall stability.

According to Amazon Business’s “2022 State of Business Procurement” report, three of the four most important procurement priorities center around contributing to corporate social responsibility goals, including supporting sustainable, diverse, and local businesses. Today, new tools and processes make it easier than ever to use procurement to drive ESG goals—and the larger the entity, the greater the downstream effect of realigning procurement. BUYING LOCAL, AT SCALE When the U.S. Air Force decided to purchase more goods from small and local businesses, it relied on Guided Buying, a Business Prime benefit, to sort potential vendors by distance from any given base. Since implementing the program, the Air Force has spent $1.29 million with small, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses without increasing overall spending. “Our customers represent every sector of the global economy and every size of business,” says Antwaun Griffin, general manager for socially responsible purchasing at Amazon Business. “The Guided Buying feature can help companies easily steer their procurement toward local businesses, toward small and diverse sellers, or to products with sustainability certifications.”

“The consistent challenges we hear from customers around ESG goals revolve around identifying certified suppliers, maintaining adequate staffing for their sustainability and DEI initiatives, and standardizing and implementing practices and policies across their enterprise,” Griffin adds. “Our goal is to make it easier to maintain and grow their initiatives across their organizations and make it easier to standardize.” The Guided Buying feature has long been a core component of its service. It allows businesses to give individual employees the power to purchase, while simultaneously controlling what kinds of products can be ordered. In 2021, Amazon refined this program further, creating credentialing programs and allowing companies to index products by three ESG-related metrics: those sourced from businesses within a certain distance, from socially disadvantaged businesses, and products with sustainability certifications. The result is a powerful tool that almost effortlessly helps businesses tune their procurement toward their ESG goals. “We view ourselves as an accelerant,” Griffin says. “We want to make it easier for our customers to make progress towards their goals and maintain and grow their initiatives across their organizations.” Pacifica Senior Living, which operates assisted-living communities throughout the southwest and southeast, uses Business Prime to identify preferred products and suppliers that comply with its internal guidelines for healthcare and safety, while streamlining the process. “We love that we have the ability to support our local vendors or other small businesses,” says Jack McCarty, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “I don’t have to go out and do the research myself—it’s all right there. If I find a vendor that is the same price as a big conglomerate company, we’ll buy from the smaller vendor. And we’ve increased our diversity spend by approximately 25%.”

