This former Tesla exec just launched a sleek new battery for solar power

Most Americans with solar panels still don’t have batteries to store the energy, despite the fact that climate change is making it more likely that extreme heat, wildfires, or hurricanes can take out power on the grid.
Lunar Energy, a startup led by former Tesla exec Kunal Girotra, hopes to change that through better design. “The thing that’s holding this industry back, in my mind, is the lack of really good, seamless, plug-and-play products,” says Girotra, who previously ran Tesla’s energy business and saw an opportunity to launch a company focused on helping consumers shift to 100% electric homes. “In the consumer electronics world, good products have created markets, and we felt that was strongly needed in this space.”
Right now, he says, installing solar power with storage is overly complicated, and you end up with a messy collection of boxes on your wall. “You have to contact three different vendors, and get five or six different boxes at a minimum,” he says. “It’s just a very clunky and clumsy experience. I describe it as going to Fry’s Electronics in the ‘90s and building your own motherboard and computer.”
The startup’s sleek new design, built from the ground up and meant to be installed at the same time as solar panels, hangs on the wall but takes up far less space. (One of the ways they accomplished this was to integrate the inverter, the device that converts energy from solar panels so it can be used in a house, with the battery, rather than having two separate components and a lot of wiring between them.) With fewer parts and fewer steps for installation, the company says it will take about 30% less time to install.
The system is modular, so adding more storage capacity just means plugging in more Lego-like blocks. “Installers can pick it up easily,” says Girotra. “Competing battery products are, like, 400 pounds per battery, and we’ve broken it down into smaller chunks.”
Homeowners can control and monitor the system through an app. The basic setting is designed to save as much as possible on electric bills, charging the battery when energy is cheap, and then powering your home with the stored energy when energy prices are higher. In California, where a recent change in regulations means it’s no longer possible to get paid for selling solar power back to the grid, having a battery can help save more money. The system can also connect to “virtual power plants,” or networks of home batteries that work together to help back up the grid, which can potentially earn homeowners more money.
Installing a full system, including solar panels, the battery, and other equipment, costs between $20,000 and $30,000 after government incentives, depending on the size of the system. In some states, the payback period is relatively fast: In California, a typical home could save enough on energy bills to pay for the system in around seven years. The company’s software (from Moixa, a company it acquired last year) monitors the weather, charging in advance if it’s going to be cloudy, and prepares for potential outages.
If a disaster shuts down power on the grid, the system disconnects from the grid, and starts running solely on solar power, so quickly that lights never flicker. The system can be set up to automatically stop sending power to non-essential appliances. The app explains how much power is left based on the weather and how much you’re consuming. “As long as you have solar power charging the batteries, you can go on indefinitely,” Girotra says.