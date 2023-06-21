This former Tesla exec just launched a sleek new battery for solar power

Most Americans with solar panels still don’t have batteries to store the energy, despite the fact that climate change is making it more likely that extreme heat, wildfires, or hurricanes can take out power on the grid.

Lunar Energy, a startup led by former Tesla exec Kunal Girotra, hopes to change that through better design. “The thing that’s holding this industry back, in my mind, is the lack of really good, seamless, plug-and-play products,” says Girotra, who previously ran Tesla’s energy business and saw an opportunity to launch a company focused on helping consumers shift to 100% electric homes. “In the consumer electronics world, good products have created markets, and we felt that was strongly needed in this space.”

[Photo: Lunar Energy]

Right now, he says, installing solar power with storage is overly complicated, and you end up with a messy collection of boxes on your wall. “You have to contact three different vendors, and get five or six different boxes at a minimum,” he says. “It’s just a very clunky and clumsy experience. I describe it as going to Fry’s Electronics in the ‘90s and building your own motherboard and computer.”

The startup’s sleek new design, built from the ground up and meant to be installed at the same time as solar panels, hangs on the wall but takes up far less space. (One of the ways they accomplished this was to integrate the inverter, the device that converts energy from solar panels so it can be used in a house, with the battery, rather than having two separate components and a lot of wiring between them.) With fewer parts and fewer steps for installation, the company says it will take about 30% less time to install.