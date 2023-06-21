POV: Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Period’ bill is radically erasing lifesaving reproductive health education

BY Jazz Jennings, Max Payne, Nadya Okamoto, Ruby Moon, and Schuyler Bailar6 minute read

The recent surge of transphobic and problematic legislation in our country cannot be ignored. Certain areas of the U.S. are leading anti-LGBTQ+ conversations and taking action that will directly harm our community. The consequences are not centralized to these specific states. Legislation like Florida House Bill 1069 could be the catalyst for harmful policy change that will impact people with a uterus and queer students across the country and even internationally.

The aforementioned bill is admittedly confusing and seems to be intentionally deceiving although, upon careful inspection, contains various provisions that limit student safety, ignores trans and nonbinary identities, bans essential education about bodies and reproductive health, and establishes a system where educational materials can be easily removed from classrooms without fair and proper evaluation. Florida HB 1069 was quietly proposed back in February 2022 and, over the past several months, has been passed through both the House and Senate levels. As with other pieces of legislation that attack reproductive rights and education, it was largely swept under the rug until it gained viral attention on social media. This is where the nickname “Don’t Say Period” emerged. A video clip surfaced of Representative Ashley Viola Gantt questioning the bill’s author, Republican Representative Stan McClain, about its impact on menstruating students in fourth and fifth grade. Senator McClain confirmed that this bill would indeed prohibit conversations about menstruation. The acquired nickname, “Don’t Say Period,” overlooks and dismisses several provisions within Florida HB 1069. As advocates for accessible and inclusive healthcare, we have a responsibility to expose all of the ways this bill will restrict necessary reproductive health education, including its potential to drive trans and nonbinary erasure. As a collective group of people who menstruate and trans and nonbinary individuals, we’re deeply afraid of how this bill will affect younger generations by inciting shame about their bodies, identities, and experiences and ignoring the need for comprehensive education.

The harms of restricting reproductive and sexual education Although the bill does not expressly mention “menstruation” or “periods,” it does explicitly prohibit any discussion of “reproductive health” for students up to eight grade (which ranges from ages 13 to 14). This is deeply concerning because many students begin experiencing puberty and, for those with a uterus, get their first periods well before that age. Don’t these students have the right to be informed about their incoming biological functions, so they are not caught off guard? Sex education in our country continues to be inadequate, despite the overwhelming evidence that highlights the importance of teaching students about health, periods, sexuality, and consent. To achieve comprehensive sex education, the curriculum should be providing young people with scientifically accurate information that reflects the diversity of human development. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and UNFPA have updated lists of expected topics ranging from gender identity and sexual orientation to reproductive rights and contraception.

However, this bill completely disregards this research and attempts to undo the progress our country made toward healthcare and education. Young people deserve a better understanding of themselves, that much is clear. A lack of information means a lack of bodily autonomy—a familiar tenet in reproductive justice. This bill is yet another example of the GOP’s efforts to maintain control over people’s bodies, specifically, bodies of folks who, “they just don’t understand.” Though supporters of HB 1069 claim this bill will protect children from sexualization, it will do quite the opposite. According to Planned Parenthood—and confirmed by both Columbia SocioMedical Sciences and Harvard Medical School—comprehensive sexual education is sexual assault prevention. HB 1069 is not actually about protecting children, it’s about protecting power. This bill infringes on the rights of both parents and children; it is anti-freedom and anti-American and must be stopped.

The legislation is rife with anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric Not only does the bill limit information on reproductive health to do with biological processes, but it also restricts education or acknowledgement about gender as a social construct (i.e. fluidity, the concept of pronouns, and the difference between sex and gender). In fact, the bill explicitly mandates that teachers and school district staff cannot acknowledge any students’ pronouns unless they are cisgender. This implies that teachers who choose to respect a student’s true pronouns could face consequences. This will be detrimental to the well-being of any trans and nonbinary gender person entering a school institution. It begs the question: Is Florida’s intent to make it increasingly unsafe for trans and nonbinary people to work and participate in the public school system?

According to The Trevor Project’s 2020 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, 54% of young people who identified as transgender or nonbinary reported having seriously considered suicide in the last year; 29% have made an attempt to end their lives. To understand just how important language is in harm reduction, a study found that simply respecting a child’s chosen name was associated with a 29% decrease in suicidal ideation, and a 56% decrease in suicidal behavior. In addition to erasing pronouns, this bill mandates that sex education must exclusively focus on heterosexual relationships. It also promotes abstinence, without any mention of other forms of contraception, as the primary method of preventing sexually transmitted infections and pregnancies outside of “monogamous heterosexual marriage.” Censoring educational materials Furthermore, this bill makes it alarmingly easy to remove educational materials from classrooms. Typically, there is a well-defined process for banning books, and a distinct difference between a book “challenge” versus its resulting “ban.”

However, Florida Bill 1069 eliminates this process and instead stipulates that any parent complaint regarding educational materials results in their immediate removal from the classroom, pending further review. To be clear, it would only take one complaint from a parent—not a trained curriculum builder, experienced consultant, or educational professional—to immediately remove a specified educational material. Considering the notoriously slow pace of government, this precedent creates a fast track to unsupervised censorship of educational materials. Normalizing oppressive and repressive legislation Besides the blatant transphobia and motions to restrict education, we want to call out another dangerous aspect of Florida HB 1069: passing this bill sets a precedent and thereby normalizes similar legislation. We have all become far too familiar with the oppressive and repressive messaging of these bills, which has caused them to blend in with one another as ongoing conservative efforts, over and over again.

Let’s make this clear: There is nothing normal about politicians who are meant to protect and serve all of their constituents creating policies that will cause lifelong and potentially life-ending harm to individuals and entire communities. Florida House Bill 1069 is scheduled to go into effect on July 1st. This bill contributes to the transphobic, patriarchal, and power-hungry onslaught of legislative attacks in our country, and is particularly dangerous due to its numerous hidden stipulations that will establish groundwork for the rest of the country’s lawmakers. This bill should serve as a wake-up call to everyone in the United States. Conservative lawmakers are increasingly becoming more creative, hiding restrictions in countless pieces of harmful legislation that will have a damaging impact on women and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Now is the time to educate yourselves and those around you on these bills. We encourage you to open dialogue and conversations about why restricting access to reproductive health education and LGBTQIA+ education is wrong. We also urge people to take action. Call on congressional representatives in your cities and states and urge them to denounce this kind of legislation. Lastly, donate to organizations like Trans Lifeline, Point of Pride, and the ACLU who fight tirelessly to stop these bills that aim to strip us of basic human rights.