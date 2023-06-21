6 essential design books to read this summer

BY Jarrett Fuller4 minute read

We’re not quite halfway through the year and there’s already been a flood of new design books filling my shelves. The summer months, for me, are a time to catch up on those books, but the books I turn to over the summer also need to be a reprieve. They can’t feel like work. Indeed, the summer should be a time for slower, more casual reading. Heavy, text-focused books are replaced with breezy reads and visual monographs: the kind of books I want with me when I kick my feet up to relax in my garden. This is not to say I’m not learning something; I want books that I can settle in with that still challenge me and expand my interests. Included here are six new books that are doing that for me this year.

[Cover Image: Phaidon] Piet Oudolf At Work, Phaidon There’s no better summer book and a book filled with large, full-bleed images of beautiful gardens. That’s what we get in Piet Oudolf At Work, a new monograph on the Dutch landscape architect and garden designer. As part of the “new perennial” movement, which replaced scrub and tree-heavy landscapes with layered, dense flower-focused gardens, Oudolf creates gardens that are highly organized yet feel as if they sprung up out of nowhere, much like the work he did landscaping New York City’s Highline. The best part of this book, however, is the full-size reproductions of Oudolf’s drawings and diagrams, giving us an otherwise unseen glimpse into his creative process and the evolution of a garden. [Cover Image: MIT Press] The New Designer by Manuel Lima Designer and author Manuel Lima writes in his important new book that the old ways of practicing design no longer work and that it’s time to rethink design. Organized around myths in the design industry (from the obvious “design is perfection” to the provocative “design is for humans”), Lima proposes that the designer of the future is focused equally on the product and the system, the user and the environment, the aesthetics, and the ethics. Lima’s prose is friendly and accessible and each chapter ends with actionable advice for designers to immediately apply to their work. [Cover Image: Phaidon] Alchemy: The Material Worlds of David Adjaye by Spencer Bailey Writer and editor Spencer Bailey argues that the way to understand architect David Adjaye’s buildings (perhaps best known is his design for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History in Washington D.C.) is through the materiality in his work. Organized by the major materials Adjaye employs—concrete, wood, stone, etc.—Bailey deconstructs the typical architecture monograph to find new connections and meanings in Adjaye’s work. (I’d be remiss to not comment on the materiality of the book itself: the different paper stocks, the textures, and the feel of this book is immediately noticeable. It’s one of the best-feeling books I’ve held in recent years.)

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement