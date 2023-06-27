BY Regan Parker4 minute read

When I got into the technology and venture capital Industry over 15 years ago, we were on the cutting edge of the idea that technology could democratize access to work. Over a decade and a half later, we are still having the same conversations, even though work itself has dramatically changed. For many, focusing on company culture seems to be the trendy and apolitical answer as we enter this new phase of work. But culture doesn’t solve the foundational issues of our current workforce. At the same time, technology continues to introduce new layers, new possibilities, new solutions, and new ethical and legal questions about what work looks like. While there’s been an overwhelming number of discussions around what the “future of work” means in a post-pandemic world, we’ve only scratched the surface of how technology can transform work and overlooked some foundational considerations.

DEFINING THE VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF WORK In reality, the future of work is an ambiguous idea. As leaders, we want to drive and facilitate bold ideas for the future, but we need a common vision and language in order to make an impact while doing so. Over the last 15 years, I’ve watched the political and business landscape grapple with a vision from workers that I’d argue has always existed in concept, but has never been a plausible reality: empowered work. What do I mean by that? Simply put, empowered work is “work on your own terms that ultimately supports life on your own terms.”

Why are leaders grappling with it now? It was out of reach until more sophisticated technology made it viable—technology that allows for the mass distribution and engagement of ideas, personal storytelling, and experience sharing. Technology that makes a marketplace for independent work actually possible and sustainable. Technology that aggregates data, trends in workforce gaps, and marketplace needs. Technology that produces analytics to inform high-level, strategic workforce decisions based on demand, behavioral patterns, skills verification, and talent availability. PROVING THE VALUE OF AN EMPOWERED WORKFORCE Empowered work for an individual, company, or industry may look very different. In some cases, it may be an independent contractor model where professionals can make their own schedule, scale up or down on the frequency of work, set their own pay rate, and more. For others, it may be within a more traditional W-2 model with paid leave and a benefits plan that serves specific needs.

I believe what’s needed is more awareness, education, and openness to optionality. The best work comes from people who want to be doing the work. People who are engaged, invested, and inspired. Someone who is stressed about juggling work and life, worried about health care, or wondering how to ask for more time off isn’t going to be as engaged as someone who has chosen to work and is earning a rate they set on their own terms. This optionality also brings more people into—and back into—the workforce to solve persistent gaps and leverage diverse talent. When access to work is democratized, we can facilitate a more inclusive workforce, ultimately driving a more sustainable, innovative economy for the future. DIFFERENTIATING BETWEEN STRATEGIES AND TACTICS

A hybrid schedule to facilitate more flexible work is a tactic, not a strategy. A strategy focuses on desired outcomes and often demands more systemic reflection and change to bring about impact. For example, to expand options for independent work, leaders should revisit the premise that worker protections and benefits are exclusively tied to direct employment. Leaders should deconstruct the fear that independent work models are a greater compliance risk than W-2. Leaders should dispel the idea that a fun work culture is the answer to all workforce challenges. Leaders should be asking the right questions. Practically speaking, as a business leader, consider asking yourself:

What services does my organization need to provide value to an evolving economy?

What different ways can those services be provided?

What education and training is needed to provide those services?

What do the people who can help provide that service want for their lives?

How can I get creative to facilitate that?

What foundational “norms” are associated with my industry and what would it look like to, theoretically, break those norms? Answers to these questions may not come immediately, but just starting to think about them is a step in the right direction. This can allow you to open up new avenues and access to resources that may not have been top of mind initially. These questions and this way of thinking can also introduce you to tech-driven, practical solutions that can expand empowered work, make business more efficient, solve workforce challenges, and break down barriers. WE NEED MORE THAN A CULTURE SHIFT Workplace culture alone is not the answer to solving workforce challenges. I urge leaders to reframe the context of this conversation: It’s not pandemic- or even post-pandemic-driven. It’s people-driven. As leaders, we need to understand the people of our industry and their lifestyles to create more independence and flexibility for them to thrive.