Navigating workplace conflict: Strategies for effective resolution

Conflict is a part of life—even the most seasoned leaders know that addressing and resolving workplace conflict is essential. With an increasingly diverse workforce spanning multiple generations, genders, races, and cultures, it is even more critical to understand the causes of conflict and how to effectively manage it.

Consider these surprising workplace conflict stats from Gitnux: Across industries, employees typically spend an average of 2.8 hours per week managing internal conflicts. Managers spend approximately six hours per week (roughly 15% of their time) working to resolve workplace conflicts. Think of the amount of lost productivity across the workforce! But here’s the reality: You cannot eliminate conflict from the workplace. Some conflicts can actually spur needed change and innovation. It’s all about how you manage it. Whether you are a VIP in the C-suite or a frontline department manager, understanding how to effectively manage workplace conflict is critical for personnel and organizational success. Let’s walk through the lifecycle of workplace conflicts and uncover strategies for a successful resolution.

UNDERSTANDING THE GENESIS OF WORKPLACE CONFLICTS As an executive leader, it can be all too easy to get above the clouds and miss why some conflicts begin in the first place. We have to consider that conflict is rooted in different competing values, interests, beliefs, or experiences. The genesis of a workplace conflict may stem from simple misunderstandings or inexperience, but it can also be caused by more significant issues such as cultural differences, differing work styles, approaches, power dynamics, and even fear of change.

Change management is a crucial element to consider when working through workplace conflicts. New initiatives and procedures can often be a source of conflict if not properly communicated or understood by all involved. Understanding why the conflict began can help you effectively manage it. HOW TO NAVIGATE WORKPLACE CONFLICT EFFECTIVELY Workplace conflicts often escalate to the top of the chain when they have grown beyond the capacity of the initial players. It is vital to be proactive when handling conflicts, as tensions can grow quickly and may damage relationships beyond repair if not handled with caution.

1. Get To The Root Cause Of Conflict As stated above, you can’t remove weeds without getting to the root. Take the time to understand each person’s perspective and opinion. Listen with empathy and without judgment. This will help you better understand the issues at hand, which can lead to more effective solutions. 2. Create Safe Spaces For Open Dialogue

When the stakes are high, it’s important to create safe spaces for open dialogue between parties. As an executive, this may involve supervisors and their direct reports—which can open a can of worms regarding power dynamics. To ensure everyone feels heard, consider setting aside time for each team or department to discuss issues and brainstorm solutions in a respectful manner. Make sure you highlight the value of both parties when discussing and setting expectations. 3. Establish Clear Rules Of Engagement

Creating a strong set of organizational guidelines can help prevent workplace conflict from occurring in the first place—and sets the tone for how conflicts should be handled if they arise. Make sure to review these with all personnel regularly so that everyone is on the same page when it comes to expectations and behaviors. Establishing ground rules that emphasize respect, transparency, collaboration, and accountability can go a long way toward preventing workplace conflicts and boosting your standing as a leader. 4. Turn Conflict Into Opportunities For Collaborative Problem-Solving

Good leaders end the conflict. Great leaders turn it into an opportunity for growth and collaboration. When dealing with workplace conflicts, it is essential to focus on common goals and brainstorm solutions together. You can actually use conflicts as an opportunity to bring out the best in your team and promote collaboration—such as a ‘conflict resolution committee’ that meets regularly to discuss issues. You can also consider bringing in external professionals, such as mediators, for more complex problems. 5. Continuously Emphasize Corporate Culture

Workplace conflict can quickly spiral into culture chaos if not handled properly. This means that all personnel should be held to the same standards regarding workplace behaviors and expectations. Encouraging a culture of transparency, respect, teamwork, and collaboration can help prevent conflict from escalating—and resolve existing conflicts more quickly. Make sure to regularly communicate your company’s values as part of your ongoing culture initiatives. MOVING FORWARD AFTER CONFLICT

Even after implementing resolutions, it is essential to maintain a growth-oriented mindset and foster positive relationships among team members. Simply moving forward without a rebuilding effort can actually exacerbate underlying issues. Encourage parties to reflect on the conflict and discuss ways how they could have handled the situation differently. Modify your approach if necessary, but hold yourself accountable and ensure all parties are accountable. Build trust within your organization by consistently demonstrating respect for yourself and all team members. With a clear vision and collaborative effort, you can transform workplace conflict into an opportunity for positive growth.

UTILIZE YOUR LEADERSHIP TO NAVIGATE CONFLICTS As a corporate leader, you have a responsibility to lead the way in diffusing workplace conflicts. By setting clear rules of engagement, utilizing open dialogue, and emphasizing corporate culture, you can help ensure that conflicts are quickly resolved while preventing further escalation. With the right approach, even difficult situations can be turned into opportunities for growth and collaboration. Utilize your leadership as a chance to bring out the best in your team and foster a culture of trust and respect that will last long after the conflict has been resolved.