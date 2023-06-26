BY Liz O'Donnell3 minute read

While employers continue to cite finding and retaining talent as one of the biggest challenges they face, many companies are lagging in implementing support and benefits for family caregivers—the fastest-growing employee group. Employees with adult care responsibilities frequently report having to switch to a less demanding job, take time off, or quit work altogether in order to make time for their caregiving duties. With a national shortage of paid caregivers creating more care work for family members, and with 10,000 people turning 65 every single day, employers can no longer afford to leave the retention of caregiving employees to chance. Our recent study of approximately 600 women who are balancing caring for an aging parent with their careers revealed exactly what kind of support employee caregivers want at work. The majority of the survey respondents were dissatisfied with their employers’ understanding and recognition of their caregiving situations. However, those whose managers helped them balance work and family responsibilities said it had a major impact on their ability to focus on their jobs, underscoring the value of establishing caregiver support systems. Furthermore, supporting caregivers at work doesn’t require a massive, or even expensive, undertaking.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Many caregivers are merely seeking more compassionate workplaces. Simple gestures such as acknowledging a working caregiver’s family responsibilities, offering mental health breaks, providing time and privacy to handle personal business when it arises during the workday, and demonstrating a general understanding of what it takes to balance work and care can help employees with significant family responsibilities. THE BENEFITS WORKING CAREGIVERS WANT MOST According to the survey results, the top five benefits working caregivers want are:

Flexibility Paid Leave Financial assistance Caregiving resources Workplace support groups Flexibility: Working caregivers seek flexibility in various forms, including the ability to work from home, adjust work hours, and have a balanced schedule. Lean In’s 2022 State of Women in The Workplace report backs this up. According to that report, “Only 1 in 10 women want to work mostly on-site, and many women point to remote and hybrid work options as one of their top reasons for joining or staying with an organization.” Paid leave: Paid leave is essential for working caregivers to manage their caregiving responsibilities effectively. In fact, according to data from the National Partnership for Women and Families, with paid leave, “at least 3.7 million more female caregivers would be in the workforce by 2030.” Financial assistance: Family caregivers face significant out-of-pocket expenses, averaging over $7,200 per year according to AARP. Caregivers in the sandwich generation, caring for both parents and children alike, especially look to their employers to help them manage care-related costs. A recent report in Benefits Pro emphasized that employer benefits programs are a good vehicle for providing educational materials and step-by-step guidance tailored to the unique challenges of this employee segment.

advertisement

Resources and support: Homethrive, a company that offers caregiver support via employee benefits programs, found 84% of workers were receptive to receiving resources, guidance, or support to help them balance work and caregiving. RECOMMENDATIONS FOR EMPLOYERS Acknowledge caregiving responsibilities: Recognize and address caregiving challenges through your management emails and staff meetings. Establish support groups to facilitate information exchange and foster inclusivity.

Audit company benefits and policies: Ensure that your benefits cater to workers with caregiving responsibilities for both parents and children. Consider offering backup elder care in addition to backup child care. Provide stipends for caregiver coaching and assistance with household chores. Revisit or implement flexible policies: Evaluate and modify your flexible work arrangements, such as allowing off-peak commuting, flexible schedules, and job sharing. Even companies without work-from-home options can offer flexibility to accommodate caregiving needs. Train compassionate leaders: Invest in training your mid-level managers to effectively lead a diverse workforce and exhibit compassion toward employees managing caregiving responsibilities.