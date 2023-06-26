BY Adrienne Guillory4 minute read

Have you heard the saying, “Assuming makes an ‘ass’ of ‘you’ and ‘me?” It’s a precautionary sentiment, warning against making decisions based on unfounded hypotheses or best guesses. Unfortunately, we at Usability Sciences are no longer surprised to hear many of the frustrating, non-user-friendly apps, sites, or products were designed on a myriad of unfounded assumptions and best guesses, not user research.

However well-grounded they may be in experience, assumptions—rather than careful user-centric research—often lead to mistakes, elongated product development cycles, and disappointing sales. That being said, UX research should be a non-negotiable part of your product development strategy. Conducting user research is a lot like having your car inspected by a trained mechanic, even when it’s running perfectly. Preventive maintenance costs money upfront, but helps you avoid far more costly breakdowns later. The goal of UX research is to challenge and reframe assumptions based on the voice of the user and to inform designs and design changes to meet the needs of your customers and to ensure behaviors that benefit the bottom line—think conversions, downloads, engagement, sales, etc. For those still on the fence or in a position to influence the non-believers, here are a few more reasons to make user research a staple in your product design and development strategy.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

DISRUPTORS DO RESEARCH As you are reading this, disruptors and anxious competitors are already doing their own UX research. They often study your every move and know your product and your customers’ needs and pain points better than you. If they’re smart, they’re also testing their products and experiences with your customers to ensure they have a competitive advantage. They understand that knowing the wants and needs of end users and customers by way of UX research differentiates them from everyone else. A product designed with users in mind has a better chance of becoming a hit than one that doesn’t. A hit product allows you to gain market share and boost profitability.

GROW YOUR BUSINESS Shortly after its founding, Google published “10 Things We Know to Be True,” a now famous statement of the company’s philosophy. Right at #1: “Focus on the user and all else will follow.” Say what you will about Google, but the company has stayed true to this principle, putting users on a pedestal in becoming a technology powerhouse. Need more evidence? Repeatedly in its studies, Forrester Research has documented that investment in UX research produces remarkable results. Good UX research makes it less costly to acquire and support customers, improves customer retention, and grows market share, Forrester says, estimating that for every $1 invested in UX, the organization claims $100 in return.

User experience research helps your organization understand your target audience and what it wants and needs, giving designers the insights to develop unique products over the long term (that is, over multiple design iterations). Put more simply, according to “The Trillion Dollar UX Problem,” a report from CareerFoundry, a global community of educators and career experts, “Good user experience is the difference between category winners and losers.” PROTECT YOUR BRAND

advertisement

To understand why you need to make UX research non-negotiable, you only need to look at what can happen if you don’t. Companies that have resorted to assumptions rather than genuine insights usually pay the price later on. The case that most people like to cite is the memorable marketing blunder made by Coke when the company introduced a “new” formula for its namesake beverage in 1985, which created such a fierce consumer outcry that Coca-Cola Co. was forced to reverse course within about 90 days. Interestingly enough, the new Coke soft drink was approved in the taste tests (market research). In fact, Coke conducted some 200,000 taste tests comparing the new formula to Pepsi and to legacy Coke.

Because the business focused on taste, Coke failed to ask taste testers how they would feel about giving up legacy Coke for the new formula (user research). With that oversight, the company missed the emotional connection between the brand, the drink, and its consumers. An example with far greater consequences involves the infamous “butterfly ballot” used in Palm Beach County in the disputed 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush of Texas and Al Gore of Tennessee. Early on election day, voters began reporting difficulties in understanding the county’s uniquely designed ballot, which listed presidential candidates across two pages. Studies later showed that the ballot design may have caused as many as 2,000 voters to vote mistakenly for someone other than their desired candidate.

After the election, the designer of the ballot told ABC News: “Looking back, maybe we should have made it clearer that the presidential candidates were [listed across] two pages.” It’s a mistake that could have been avoided by listening to users carefully through UX research. DON’T BE AN ASS: LISTENING MAKES YOU BETTER THAN THAT You don’t need to twist any arms to make UX research non-negotiable. You just need to remind your teams that UX research pays benefits today and into the future. For that, you don’t need to assume. Guessing and assumptions may be useful gambling strategies, but they’re not good for business. If you are ever tempted to compromise, skip, or ignore user research, ask yourself: Is it worth the embarrassment of getting it wrong or making an ass out of you and your team?