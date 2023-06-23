BY Heidi Jannenga4 minute read

As of December 2022, the collective outstanding student loan debt in the United States was $1.7 trillion—a number that continues to rise year after year. This staggering mountain of debt negatively impacts borrowers in major ways. One survey found that one-third or more of borrowers said they plan to delay other major financial goals in order to pay off their student debt, like saving for retirement or buying a home.

On average, federal student loan debt totals $37,574 per borrower. Even two decades after graduating, half of student borrowers still owe $20,000 on outstanding loan balances. Let’s review how all that debt affects their lives—and how savvy businesses can set themselves apart with compensation packages that include student loan payback programs. THE SCOPE OF THE PROBLEM Students are often heavily burdened with anxiety and stress related to their loans. Notably, a 2021 mental healthy survey by Student Loan Planner revealed that a high debt-to-income ratio was the main driver behind student loan-driven mental health struggles. It’s also important to note that the scope of student loan debt for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) students is significantly larger than for white students.

BENEFITS OF OFFERING STUDENT LOAN PAYBACK PROGRAMS Student loan payback programs present an opportunity to positively impact both the lives of individuals and the economy as a whole. Recently, the Rizing Tide organization surveyed its scholars in an effort to understand how such programs could affect physical therapy employees. These scholars are all BIPOC students who are either on the path to earning their Doctorate of Physical Therapy or who are furthering their PT education by pursuing a residency program. They’ve all taken on significant student loan debt in order to pursue the DPT career—and here’s what’s on their minds. Attract And Retain Top Talent

One hundred percent of survey respondents with outstanding loans stated that, when seeking out an employer, they will be more likely to accept an offer from an employer who offers student loan payback programs. A loan payback program makes an employment opportunity more attractive for students who are eager to pay off their student loans faster—especially when many competing employers don’t offer this type of benefit. Payback programs also instill company loyalty and boost retention, as students are often willing to commit to an employer in exchange for help with paying off their loans. Regardless of your industry, staffing your organization with employees who want to join—and stay—on your team is a recipe for long-term success. Improve Financial Wellness—And Morale

According to survey results, 84% of scholars have experienced increased stress levels due to their student loans. Including student loan assistance in the total compensation package can lessen the stress and anxiety associated with their debts. This can translate into improved workplace morale, loyalty to the business, and increased productivity. HOW TO IMPLEMENT A STUDENT LOAN PAYBACK PROGRAM There is no single way to implement a student loan payback program, and each business must evaluate the options and decide which program is best for them. That said, the different loan payback program styles typically fall into three categories:

Employer-sponsored programs

Third-party partnerships

Federal programs Choose The Right Program For The Company It is essential to conduct extensive research on the available options and carefully evaluate each program’s benefits for both the company and its employees. While some companies have opted for direct loan payments or partnered with refinancing companies to reduce interest rates, these are not the only available choices. Other options include offering matching contributions to the employee’s current payments at a comfortable percentage or providing signing bonuses that can be applied toward student debt when new employees join the organization.

Set Program Criteria And Guidelines A successful loan payback program hinges on a set of firm (but fair) guidelines. These will ensure that the student and the organization both benefit from the program—and that it’s open only to those who need it. When creating the rules and criteria for your loan repayment program, consider the following: Determine the specific eligibility criteria for the program.

Determine your monthly contribution amount per eligible employee. Many businesses start small, with $50–$100 each month.

Set a maximum overall amount that you will contribute.

Will payments be made directly to the lender or to the employee?

Outline the specific work commitments required for participating in the loan repayment program. Consider The Overall Cost

The cost of recruiting, hiring, and training new employees quickly stacks up when turnover and dissatisfaction are high—and through that lens, loan payback programs are a manageable regular expense that can majorly boost retention. And thanks to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, employers can offer up to $5,250 in student loan repayment benefits without paying taxes through 2025. Distribute Funds Fairly Allowing for the distribution of the compensation package funds to be modular allows for flexibility based on the employee’s needs. If an employee has prioritized loan repayment, then perhaps the dollar amount allotted for continuing education could be pushed to loan repayment instead. Or if an employee has paid down their debt, perhaps an option for the loan repayment could be allocated for an advanced certification. You can achieve this by budgeting for a maximum amount of monthly funds as part of each employee’s compensation package, and then allocating those funds according to individual needs.