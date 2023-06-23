BY Matt Tengwall3 minute read

The banking industry is undergoing a transformational shift, as digital technologies continue to disrupt traditional banking models. With the rise of fintech, neobanks, and other innovative players in the financial services sector, established banks are facing increased competition—and many are looking for ways to stay ahead. One strategy that has emerged is consolidation, as banks seek to merge with or acquire other institutions to increase scale and efficiency. While consolidation has always been a feature of the banking industry, the current wave of mergers and acquisitions is being driven in large part by well-publicized bank failures. Barron’s reported that we can “expect a wave of consolidation after there’s a bit more distance from last month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.” The Washington Post reported that consumers and businesses spooked by the abrupt collapse of a bank with more than $200 billion in assets are fleeing to the perceived safety of well-recognized brands. This shift could mean greater consolidation of the U.S. banking industry. Consolidation poses several challenges for any industry, including banking. When banks merge, they face challenges such as integrating technology systems, managing cultural differences, complying with regulatory requirements, managing risks, managing human resources, and retaining customers. These challenges can be complex and require careful planning and management to ensure a successful merger process. By identifying and addressing these challenges effectively, banks can minimize disruption, maintain productivity, and position the new organization for future growth and success.

Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions can bring about considerable security risks as M&A teams primarily concentrate on financial and business operations, neglecting IT, cybersecurity, and physical security, particularly during the early stages of the process. Assumptions regarding the integration of networks, IT and cybersecurity platforms and staff, and physical security programs are typically made without in-depth knowledge of the actual functions and operations of each organization. Any bank going through consolidation activity must be able to evaluate security requirements that could affect the business strategy and risks of the future entity. Evaluating physical security measures such as access control systems, video surveillance cameras, and other security measures to identify potential vulnerabilities and ensure that the new organization is secure from both cyber and physical threats. Physical security risks include the lack of standardized security measures across the merging entities, which can lead to gaps in coverage and a lack of consistency in security practices. This can result in a higher risk of breaches, fraud, or other physical security incidents. In addition, the integration of physical security systems can be complex, requiring careful planning and coordination to ensure that all systems are integrated seamlessly and effectively.

Digital technologies help support easier integration between systems and devices. These advanced options have revolutionized the banking industry and provided a range of benefits that better support bank technology integration. Networked video surveillance platforms, for example, better support bank technology integration by providing seamless integration with other digital systems. IP cameras can be integrated with a range of other digital technologies, such as access control systems, video analytics software, and mobile applications, to provide a comprehensive security solution that can be managed from a single platform. This makes it easier for banks to monitor and manage security across multiple locations and integrate security with other operational processes. Digital technologies are powerful tools to help banks merge processes, reduce costs, and enhance the customer experience. Banks can automate many of their administrative tasks, such as account opening, transaction processing, and compliance checks, through process automation. By leveraging technologies such as blockchain and machine learning, banks can improve their risk management processes, such as fraud detection and credit scoring. This can help to reduce the risk of costly regulatory fines and reputational damage, as well as identify potential acquisition targets that have a lower risk profile.