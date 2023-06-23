BY Deb Andrews4 minute read

Lots of companies embark on a digital transformation, leveraging technology to drive business improvements. Far fewer focus on transforming their marketing function. Yet, those few that do are leapfrogging the competition by turning their marketing into a powerful revenue driver. In middle-market companies, the marketing function often equates to a single marketing manager coordinating many freelancers and vendors, or it’s a bloated department that does a lot of disconnected, reactive tasks. But neither setup will drive predictable revenue. It’s little wonder many companies are dissatisfied with marketing’s ability to move the needle! Worse, your buyers are taking an entirely different journey than they did traditionally. They’re moving along a path that’s mostly digital and highly fluid, intent on learning as much as they can about your business before they’re willing to engage with sales. Simply building awareness won’t generate new business in this complex-buying environment.

If you’re looking to grow your revenue, then transforming your marketing function is a must. To shift how your marketing team is structured and how it operates, focus on shoring up these five key pillars of a modern marketing function. PILLAR #1: TECHNOLOGY Ten years ago, marketing technology was in its infancy. Today, if you search that term, you’ll be inundated (and overwhelmed) by the results! But don’t shy away, because the right technology is critical for transforming your marketing into a revenue driver.

Growth-minded companies need technologies that make it easy to scale, measure, and optimize marketing. No company can afford the inefficiencies of manual work or the lost opportunities that happen when you can’t track and nurture leads, or you don’t know which marketing efforts to do more of or fine-tune. Marketing automation tools like HubSpot give you the power to execute campaigns efficiently and at scale, test different approaches easily, score leads objectively, and nurture them until they become customers. Marketing analytics tools help you measure what’s working and decide what to tweak, do more of, or discontinue. The best analytics systems can even accurately and predictably tie closed leads to your marketing—so you’ll know your true ROI and how to boost it further. PILLAR #2: STRATEGY Many companies engage in random acts of marketing—responding to every business unit’s requests without considering whether those efforts will achieve anything. (They rarely do.) To transform your marketing into a revenue driver, you need to take a strategy-first approach.

Rather than dive right into execution, start by developing a marketing plan that’s grounded in strategy, informed by research, and aligned with your business goals. Take a deep dive to assess your target audience, conduct a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis, and evaluate your competitive landscape. The insights you gain will guide you in creating a strategy and a plan that attracts the right buyers, leads them to and through your revenue funnel, and converts them to customers. PILLARS #3: PROCESSES The right marketing technology and a strategic approach will lay important groundwork, but that’s not enough. Marketing transformation also demands new ways of working.

To ensure your marketing processes are up to the challenge, step back and review them objectively: Do your marketing workflows align with how buyers will interact with your business at every phase of their journey? Do you have good processes for handing leads off from marketing to sales, seamlessly and at the optimal time? Is your team using disciplined approaches and tools to manage projects effectively? Do they follow standard operating procedures to ensure quality and consistency? Do you use workload planning to keep them focused on the highest priorities, while staying nimble to respond to market changes? Without processes like these, your marketing won’t generate the results you’re aiming for. PILLAR #4: DATA-DRIVEN INSIGHTS Lots of marketing dollars go right down the drain when companies focus on “what” they want to do without thinking about “why” they need to do it. Taking a strategy-first approach is a good first step, but it’s equally important to make the most informed decisions at every turn—from mapping out your initial marketing plan to adjusting course based on what’s changing in your market and what you’re learning with every new campaign. That requires access to reliable data in an actionable format (which is why you need pillar #1: marketing technology).

With so much data at your fingertips, it can be a bit overwhelming to decide which analytics to derive insights from and how to act on them effectively. It’s often helpful to focus on one or two key performance indicators (KPIs) at a time, then build on those lessons learned. As you follow a continuous cycle of assessing and refining based on data-driven insights, you’ll begin to make informed decisions about where and how to allocate your marketing dollars for the best ROI. That’s when your revenue growth will really take off! PILLAR #5: TALENT The other pillars only work if you have the right talent developing and executing your plan and optimizing results. Though talent is hard to come by (and expensive) today, taking shortcuts will cost you more in the long run.