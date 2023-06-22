BY Larry Brinker Jr.4 minute read

According to a 2023 study by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company, diversity and inclusion in the workplace are precursors to success. The study found that racially diverse companies are 36% more likely to financially outperform organizations with average diversity levels, and tend to demonstrate greater creativity and innovation. This isn’t surprising; I know from my own experience as a CEO that the more perspectives we have represented in a room, the more informed our decision-making will be.

Diversity isn’t automatic in many organizations, and it can’t simply be achieved through annual mandatory trainings. True diversity requires a supportive workplace culture that surpasses corporate lip service. For an organization to reap the benefits of diversity, DEI should be integrated into company goals at every level. This effort often starts with difficult conversations. Especially for those who aren’t accustomed to doing so, discussions about systemic inequality can feel awkward. However, getting comfortable with being uncomfortable is one of the most critical business skills a leader can possess. BE OPEN TO NEW EXPERIENCES

The business world is diversifying, which means many of us have already interacted with perspectives unlike our own. This is a good thing; exposure to people who are different from us is vital to expanding our horizons. It helps us form better relationships, both in the workplace and outside of it. Over the course of my own career, I’ve participated in activities I never imagined I’d experience, such as skeet shooting and pheasant hunting—things I didn’t grow up doing. While these activities were initially outside my comfort zone, accepting these invitations helped me bond with other business leaders and reminded me that the world is bigger than the one I grew up in. Stepping outside of your comfort zone isn’t always easy. It’s become less difficult for me as I’ve matured in my career and gained confidence, but I know it can be especially hard for people from underrepresented groups in entry-level positions. This is why we need leaders in business to encourage more cross-cultural experiences, and to facilitate difficult conversations that can help expand diversity in the workplace.

LISTEN TO LIVED EXPERIENCES Professional expertise is often the main consideration when hiring someone for a new role. However, lived experiences outside of the workplace can also often add tremendous value. Recently, I served on a nonprofit board where everyone had good intentions. However, I was the only person on the board who could directly relate to the people the non-profit sought to serve. My professional expertise gained me access to the board, but my lived experience was critical to making sure the nonprofit’s vision and mission could be adequately executed. From a for-profit point of view, having a board of directors and a C-suite with different lived experiences is crucial. A variety of management experiences and beliefs can better represent and serve the needs of diverse clients.

Every management team will experience moments of disagreement. When they occur, deferring to the individual with the lived experience is preferable. People not part of a historically oppressed group are not as likely to know what it feels like to experience discrimination. We can’t fully understand someone else’s feelings unless we experience them ourselves, and so the best we can do is listen. UNDERSTAND YOUR DEI OPTIONS AND LIMITATIONS You can use various tools to promote DEI in the workplace, but before making an investment, it’s important to thoroughly research each option. Common resources include outside coaches, ongoing seminars, and mandatory trainings.

An outside coach can assist with individual or group DEI training. Private DEI coaches can assess your organizational needs and create a tailored course for your company. Coaches can work directly with leadership teams and staff members, helping them recognize biases when they arise and devise strategies to overcome them. One advantage to hiring private coaches is that they can personalize their training to your company’s unique needs, rather than providing a one-size-fits-all approach. Ongoing seminars can help keep DEI initiatives top of mind. Rather than relegating DEI training to the onboarding process, regular courses help emphasize that DEI is a continually important issue to the company and its leadership team. Some companies choose to implement mandatory DEI trainings as a part of onboarding. However, these usually lack the depth that other courses offer and don’t always resonate. These one-time initiatives often fail to yield any visible changes to most people’s behavior or habits. Even if the duration of a training is longer than a day, the impact can still be limited if the lessons aren’t revisited and reinforced throughout an employee’s time at a company. According to one Harvard University study, positive results gleaned from attending a weekly course or annual training typically wear off within a few days.

For enhanced results, executive leaders should look past one-time trainings and find ways to promote DEI on a daily basis. DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF MENTORSHIP AND COACHING Entry-level employees—especially those from underrepresented backgrounds—can benefit from the mentorship a manager or executive mentor can provide. A good mentor will have an employee’s best interests at heart, and can provide guidance without being able to influence or hinder the employee’s success at the company. Companies that offer mentorship programs to their younger employees as well as those from marginalized backgrounds are more likely to see higher employee retention and growth.

DEI ISN’T A ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL APPROACH Creating a diverse and inclusive culture takes time and effort that should start with the leadership team and be replicated in every department. Managers can better implement DEI training and strategies if they truly understand and believe in the benefits. This commitment can help teams work toward these goals in everyday decision-making processes and conversations, not just during designated DEI trainings. Remember, just because a topic may seem difficult to discuss does not mean it should be ignored. By opening up a dialogue, you may create an opportunity for someone who previously felt silenced to speak.