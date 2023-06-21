BY Artiom Anisimov4 minute read

Many of the gadgets we take for granted and which make our lives easier—GPS in our phones, Teflon coating on our frying pans, and WD-40 lubricant in our cars—were created thanks to space exploration. But perhaps the most important thing that space has given us is the ability to perceive the Earth as a single space where we live as a united global community. This perspective has changed the way we understand and interact with our planet and has the power to inspire forward-looking leaders to take action toward a better future. MEASURING THE PULSE OF THE PLANET

With the advancements in space technologies, we are now able to monitor and understand our planet like never before. One of the most crucial applications of these technologies is satellite remote sensing, which allows us to observe the Earth using optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors, providing us with global coverage of our planet. Remote sensing technology helps us understand that our planet is a complex and interconnected organism, not just a collection of borders and territories on a map. It is a living sphere in the infinite darkness. If we consider our planet as a living organism, the only way to track its vital signs and health is through sensor systems. So today, humanity deploys sensors to space to measure the vital signs of our planet and comprehend where something new, good, or bad is happening and respond accordingly. If we cannot observe, measure, and diagnose, we cannot help.

As one of the major outcomes of this approach, The International Charter Space and Major Disasters, an international collaboration of different satellite data providers, was established to quickly respond to natural and technological disasters. With it, in times of crisis, society can assist those countries that lack their own data by providing space-based information on technological or natural disasters so that they can respond to them accordingly. In 2023, the Early Warnings For All Initiative was also launched. Led by the World Meteorological Organization and various UN bodies, this global effort seeks to ensure that by 2027, everyone on Earth will be safeguarded by systems of early warnings about impending hazards, and we’re already putting in efforts to make sure satellite data analytics will be an indispensable part of the process. FROM PIXELS TO INSIGHTS

Everything that is digital will be free. Although many are still skeptical about this notion, this is what awaits satellite data as well. Currently, a single satellite image can cost anywhere from $150 to $5,000. However, very soon, entrepreneurs will earn money not from selling images but by providing add-on services. The images themselves will be readily available on everyone’s phone. But it will take some time to get there. That’s because receiving images is just one part of the equation. The other part is the insights those images provide and what actions can be taken based on those insights.

With today’s neural networks and machine learning technologies, artificial intelligence allows us to scale what a person sees in a specific area to an entire country, continent, or even planet. This enables us to detect global patterns that would be impossible to notice with the human eye alone. AI can also help confirm or refute trends seen in a particular location across continents or industries. FROM ACTION TO AUTOMATION However, there is still a missing piece—understanding what to do with this information.

Eventually, we will automate the process of registering environmental changes, such as deforestation, flooding, other disasters, or illegal activities. As a species, we will reach a mechanism that is strong and reliable enough to have such data automatically collected and sent, say, directly to the ministry or even to the local forest service. This way, if a violation is noticed, punishment could be enforced, and if it’s a positive change, someone can be rewarded. The question is how to universalize and implement this. We haven’t been able to do it in the last 30 years, but perhaps at the intersection of artificial intelligence and tokenization, we can finally achieve it. Some entrepreneurs hesitate to invest time and resources into space exploration and technologies with all the problems we have here on Earth. But history is cyclical, and we just need to look for examples from the past of how people made money during the age of geographical discoveries. Some ran after gold and dug for it. Today, those are companies aiming to mine helium-3 on the Moon. But the biggest money was made by those who sold picks, shovels, and tickets to gold seekers. If we look at it that way, we can find a ton of ways to make money in this age of new space discoveries.