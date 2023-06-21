BY Stephanie Harris4 minute read

As a marketing innovator, you’ve likely tried many different approaches to growth to get the most out of your marketing investment. And still, even with all the bells and whistles, sometimes programs fail to render the necessary results. In this haste to discover something else that might work, you cram these underperforming tools into your already-cramped marketing “dead zone.” You shut the door quickly and move on to the next idea. I call this the “marketing graveyard,” where sound-but-underdeveloped strategies get put to rest before their time. This marketing graveyard doesn’t signify a setback, but rather a stepping stone toward innovation.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

So, harness your courage, and let’s delve into this marketing graveyard. UNCOVERING THE BLIND SPOTS Seeking to unearth valuable insights and opportunities for growth starts by posing the right questions:

Did we apply the most effective and actionable KPIs to a failed program?

What KPIs are ideal for a specific channel and its role in the customer journey?

Did we see similar themes across other channels that may provide better context into the situation at hand?

Where can we eliminate bias to unlock deeper learning and actionable insights? Bias, outdated “best practices,” and skill deficiencies often fuel blind spots. We see this repeat itself from program to program without connecting the thread that points to the disappointing conclusions. Here are a few common blind spots that can derail even the most clearly-defined strategies: Misaligned MarTech investments: I often see marketing investments that have been shoehorned to fit around a new MarTech stack, instead of the other way around. Technology solutions require super-users to execute the full breadth of a specific platform’s offerings. Sometimes, it’s legacy systems that don’t map across the customer journey to their full potential. If this sounds like your organization, you’re not alone. Gartner’s 2023 Marketing Technology Utilization survey found that respondents are utilizing just 42% of the capabilities in their MarTech stack. Lack of subject matter and cross-channel expertise: A marketing strategy’s competitive edge is often predicated on its business intelligence insights. While an organization may have robust support in operations, creativity, or financial analyses, it may fall short on fast-changing practices (think: Google’s upcoming GA4 migration) and marketplace shifts. Without vertical expertise, you won’t get the maximum effect from your investment.

Unrealistic timelines: From evaluating the impact of rebranding to optimizing search to content marketing, marketers lament across the board. It is common in the performance marketing world, especially among brands that are new to the affiliate channel. They’ll take the time to set up their affiliate program, approve offers and content, and align with a smart range of publishers, but then quit before successful outcomes have a chance to ferment. Good marketing takes time, but in a quest to protect marketing dollars, marketers are often quick to pull the very programs they worked so hard to build. Setting misaligned goals: When you set your growth strategies, you direct KPIs toward the same ultimate desired outcome such as revenue growth or increasing a sales pipeline. But some channels work powerfully against an interim step in the customer journey that’s necessary to nurture that desired outcome. As an example, let’s say you executed a marketing strategy to increase new leads. Your KPI might be a 20% increase in new leads to fuel the sales team. Your content marketing program might appear to fail on that KPI, because leads attributed to that campaign didn’t hit the mark. But what if that campaign actually increased overall website traffic through earned media in social media channels? An inbound lead has to come from somewhere, so when someone travels to your site from a social channel only to return a week later by directly typing in your URL, content marketing may not get KPI credit for generating that lead.

advertisement

This simple example demonstrates the importance of asking the right questions: What do you expect your content marketing to accomplish?

Is it enough if it drives more people to your website or offers, even if they don’t buy at that moment? It also demonstrates the value of accurate attribution—the bane of existence for many marketers. Getting attribution right can clarify this mudpuddle and help you understand the best KPIs to set according to the value of each channel. INCREMENTALITY: FIGHTING THE MARKETING “LAZIES”

For many companies with robust multi-channel marketing plans, marketers are forever stepping on each other’s toes when identifying truly incremental cross-channel results. A solid marketing plan integrates and understands the relationships between channels, and how each may fuel the other based on the consumer’s purchase journey. If you’re getting data from a variety of sources—CRM, Google Analytics, SEMRush, or a set of social platforms—it’s challenging to decipher which data set has a real incremental value to your bottom line from a specific channel. For paid channels, where you’re investing hard dollars in an effort to see net new revenue, there’s a concern that you’ll be paying for customers you already have, or that one marketing source is piggybacking off other channel efforts and cannibalizing sales.

Unless you have an unbiased view of your data, you’ll probably have to spend human resources on the data side to get to the truth around net new incremental revenue when you’re investing in a number of marketing channels. With every marketing investment, it’s important to understand three criteria that have a direct impact on true incrementality. Does this enable you to: Create relationships with net new potential customers? Create meaningful and productive customer purchase paths? Re-engage and reactivate dormant customer purchase paths? A unified view of these criteria can allow marketers to make smarter decisions with hard-earned marketing dollars and revive marketing strategies.