BY John Hood4 minute read

For many business leaders, SEO is still an elusive, magical practice that levitates their website to the first page of Google search. With the continued buzz around omnichannel marketing, people in leadership positions have started to get more in tune with SEO than they used to be. People manage so much of their lives from their phones and computers now that a baseline understanding of SEO is a necessity for today’s marketers.

Where traditional marketing is more about getting a consumer’s attention, SEO is largely about learning and anticipating consumer behavior. You can blend these methods to create the baseline of your omnichannel marketing strategies without having to think too hard about the technical aspects. THE BASICS OF TRADITIONAL MARKETING AND SEO There’s a lot to gain from utilizing traditional marketing methods to bring awareness to your product. Traditional marketing aims to keep your product at the top of consumers’ minds through repetition and strong branding while still delivering key information about what you’re offering. However, traditional marketing depends on very fixed materials and distribution methods. When you develop traditional content, you know it will reach your customers in specific settings on a consistent loop—such as every commercial break of a TV show.

Modern consumers split their time between a diverse set of outlets—you can’t anticipate that you’ll reach the majority in just one or two places. If you’re looking to be an omnichannel marketer, incorporating SEO into your traditional marketing outlets can help you meet your customers where they are. So many people do research and shop from their phones now. Today’s marketers need to make sure they’re delivering strong, SEO-supported content if they’re going to thrive amongst their competitors. When you reach a consumer with SEO-focused marketing tactics, you’re reaching someone further into the buying cycle. They’re aware of your product and others like it. Often, they’re looking into specific aspects of different products to decide which to choose. At its core, SEO is user-centric. Your goal is to meet the needs of someone who is searching online. You can do all the technical elements well, but if you haven’t created compelling content that meets someone’s needs, you will not perform well on a search engine. Sustainable SEO practices create relevant content for your consumers that ranks highly for keywords, and quality content is where SEO finds common ground with traditional advertising.

AN INTEGRATED, HOLISTIC APPROACH Combining traditional and SEO-based advertising is the key to reaching consumers where they’re at, no matter what stage of the buying process. When traditional advertising and SEO are combined, you’ll find that your traditional collateral directs people to search for your products. You gain control over all the pathways that steer your target audience through their buying process and cultivate a better understanding of customers. When integrating SEO with traditional outlets, look at different parts of your product or service. Start by asking what a customer would be looking for, and then determine how you can answer questions that will help them in their buying journeys.

You can maintain a reciprocal content approach by leveraging Google Analytics and Search Console to find what people are searching for and then develop your traditional marketing. Where traditional marketing encourages stronger content creation for SEO, SEO helps to guide more relevant collateral to your traditional channels. One of the most common questions consumers are asking in my industry is whether their insurance will be accepted at our addiction recovery facilities. Let’s say a parent has a child who’s struggling with addiction. They want to get their child professional help using their insurance. They’re going to be searching for places that accept their insurance. We can help them in their research journey by creating content that teaches people how to work with their insurance to get their loved ones treated. Additionally, we should be maintaining an updated page on the companies and plans that will work with our facility so that consumers in this situation know they can come to us. SETTLING INTO AN OMNICHANNEL STRATEGY