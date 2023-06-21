BY Steve Dion4 minute read

Starting a business can be thrilling. And while succeeding as an entrepreneur requires an extreme amount of hard work and dedication, the rewards are immense. Having spent the last 15 years building two successful professional services businesses marked with 30%-50% profitable growth year over year, I feel fortunate to have found my calling. I find great satisfaction in reaching new customers, helping them solve their problems, and employing great people with fulfilling jobs that support our economy.

Yet as I network among other firms in the training and coaching industry, I routinely find founders and CEOs who report that they are stuck. While expressing a sincere desire to step up from the lifestyle business they’ve created and into a growing enterprise, they can’t seem to find the right formula to make it a reality. Many are at their peak years of income-earning potential. They find themselves in a terrible predicament where the business is too small to sell but not large enough to meet their aspirations. While committed to putting in the hard work necessary for growth, they don’t seem to know where or how to begin. I’ve also noticed how the low success rates of new businesses seem to leave too many failed entrepreneurs with good ideas that have crashed and burned. What does it take to succeed and consistently grow beyond the founder’s direct involvement in day-to-day operations? MBA courses, business books, and articles from thought leaders discuss the importance of business plans, financial management, and disruptive innovation. Reflecting on my experience, the stories of successful companies I admire, and the dynamics I have observed at those companies stuck at a suboptimal growth rate, I believe the answer is much more foundational—and it must be driven by the founder. Having thought long and hard about what separates a thriving business from a stagnant one, I’ve boiled it down to three key findings.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

1. COMPETENCE Why does your business exist? Is your value proposition compelling and aligned with your interests and personal values as its founder? Is it differentiated from your competition and clear to all? Whether it is your unique product, superior service, value-added price, or incredible speed, it’s important to build your business around the core capabilities that set you apart. In their seminal Harvard Business Review article, C.K. Prahalad and Gary Hamel make the case that your ability to understand and leverage your company’s core competencies dictates success or failure. Go beyond a business school exercise to create core competencies that come from your passion and define a business you are uniquely gifted to lead. Then, ensure everyone on your team is keenly aware, 100% onboard, and prepared to excel at delivering on this promise to your customers.

2. CONNECTION It’s crucial for you to get to know your customer’s business and their culture. Beyond this price of admission task, in this world of transactional, technology-driven purchases, remember that people still buy from people. Creating authentic human connections is key. Do you understand what’s important to your customers? How does it help to solve their problem and make it easy for them as people with demanding jobs to do business with you? In my business, I’m consistently amazed by how often key decision-makers move on to new companies and bring us with them—not only because our services brought value to their company, but because they trust and value us as people. Referrals are our number one source of new business, and we’re not alone. In a 2022 MailChimp & Co Benchmark Report, 48% of freelancers reported that referrals were the best way to land new clients.

advertisement

3. CONFIDENCE This is a tricky one. Conquering the self-doubt that accompanies entrepreneurship can be difficult. However, if you don’t believe in yourself and your business, no one else will. It’s also important to avoid becoming overconfident in a way that blinds you to market conditions or deafens you to critical feedback. Striking the right balance between humility and confidence is key to unlocking the door to growth. Once you have competence and connection firmly embedded in your small business, the superpower of confidence enables you to invest and pivot in ways that can pave the way to exponential growth. Founders who don’t have confidence in their business, or in their staff, may find themselves embroiled in day-to-day tasks that unknowingly stifle their growth.