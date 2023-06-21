BY Katie Klumper4 minute read

With as much as 80% of revenue traditionally driven by the marketing department, in times of uncertainty, CMOs are always testing and calling new paths to growth. They’re watching layoffs and cuts announced every week, they’re tracking changing consumer sentiment and finances, and they’re understanding the need to deliver business growth. With a market optimizing for every dollar, CMOs are running a new play to extract every inch of growth from a pressured budget. WHAT’S THE SECRET PLAY TO DRIVING 2% SHAREHOLDER GROWTH?

The short answer is organizational velocity. If you look at a CMO’s budget, nearly half is dedicated to external activities like media, advertising, and creative. The other half is spent internally—salaries, processes, technology tools, and data. But there’s a massive gap in how marketers have been able to scrutinize the two halves of their budget. For external spend, we look at everything under the microscope: Is every banner performing? Are we getting the cost per click? The lifetime value?

What about the other 50%? People, process, WOW, tech, and data. Are they pulling their weight in growth? How can we measure that? Many marketers approach their internal spend (talent, data, and tech) with tacit acceptance, allotting the spend that they deem reasonable and necessary with little limited ability to quantify how this half is performing against their goals. Much of this is because they don’t have the tools to properly quantify if it’s a high-performing organization. Until now.

Today’s CMOs have been running a new play to drive organizational velocity both in their department and across departments, to achieve those lofty growth goals. ACHIEVING ORGANIZATIONAL VELOCITY TO THE OTHER 50% OF YOUR BUDGET 1. Reset Culture, Prioritizing Maker Time Over Manager Time

Ever felt like everyone’s busy, yet nothing is getting done? You’re not alone. The complexity of work processes has driven up the amount of time organizations spend on administrative work. You need to reset around “doer” time or “maker” time and look for ways to streamline and reduce manager time. Start by removing bottlenecks like “meetingitis” and return-to-office complexity. Instead, introduce asynchronous schedules and dedicated work time. Try removing from the schedule all meetings that aren’t producing something and see how quickly productivity and efficiency cut through the team.

If you’re feeling particularly bold, throw out the process train and really train your teams on new ways of working. Get a workshop, design new models, pilot, and scale. It really is that simple—and your teams want it! 2. Abandon Your Generalist Mindset It’s said that 19 different capabilities are needed to be efficient and effective—or are they?

In 2021, the marketing effectiveness of campaigns fell 23% after experiencing an increased level the previous year in the early periods of the pandemic. But, research says, lessons marketers learned from “doing more with less” in 2020 were undone a year later, and just 2.4 measures per campaign on average were recorded. Stop peanut butter spreading your focus and instead dedicate your energy to spikes of greatness of your capabilities. What capabilities are you willing to give up as they’re not giving you competitive differentiation? Pick one today and sunset it. I promise it won’t impact your P&L. The data is already telling you so. 3. Remember, Agility Isn’t The Be-All, End-All

Desperate to eke out more of their budgets, marketers are trying to fix their processes. But a new Gantt chart, a handful of new meetings (please, no more meetings!), and a Jira license only go so far. Real change happens when teams are given the right level of authority and autonomy. It happens when teams have the skills necessary to bring work to market in real time and are afforded protection from leaders to keep them focused on delivery. Ask your teams for one thing that would make you both quicker to market and more effective in results. Each month, pick one idea and test it. Here’s an easy one to start with: What if you removed briefs and got everyone in the room to co-write a solution instead of a waterfall document that outlines the problem?

4. Follow The 5+1 Formula For Your Tech Stack One recent study found that for every initiative within a large global organization, there are six duplicate initiatives with the same overall intent. Six! The worst example in the study found that there were 118 different implementations of the same idea across one organization. I recently saw this firsthand while working with a large, global automaker that had more than 50 different tools knit together to track customer relationships.

Survey teams on what tools they’re using and try to streamline to fewer than five. Add one for AI, just to push the boundaries of what can be automated. Want to be bold? We recommend Google, Slack, Miro, and Zoom as a starter stack for innovative marketing teams. 5. Don’t Delay—Run The Play

“We rolled out a new playbook, but no one is running the play.” I hear this all the time. While many marketers try to band-aid the situation (and have for years), the current economic landscape demands real and immediate action. Now is the time to transform your organization. CMOs who lean in today will reap the financial rewards tomorrow. Waiting for the perfect time to initiate change means missing out on growth opportunities. Consider that a team that continuously improves by just 1% every day will be 38 times better at the year’s end, while one that declines by 1% daily will end up at just 3% of its original performance.