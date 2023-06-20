BY Janelle Dieken3 minute read

Inflation and expectations. With both on the rise, organizations are facing an increasingly challenging environment in which to entice consumers to remain loyal customers.

Despite economic uncertainty, consumer spending has remained strong. But a recent report from the US Department of Commerce shows that the spending spree is coming to an end. Meanwhile, a long-standing report recently found that 75% of consumers have experienced a product or service problem in the last year—up from 56% in 2017. While this reflects a more complicated customer journey, it’s also due to the increasing expectations customers have for what good service looks like. Consumers have seen what’s possible from today’s forward-thinking brands, and that has set a high bar for every business. In fact, another study found that the biggest challenge to delivering great customer experiences and meeting those expectations is that consumers are rapidly—and continually—raising them. While some might shrug this off as having unrealistic expectations, business leaders should be concerned about what happens when those expectations aren’t met: Fed up with bad experiences, nearly one-third of customers abandoned businesses last year. A good customer experience isn’t just nice to have—it’s directly tied to the bottom line.

As consumers tighten their belts, how brands approach the coming months will play a significant role in maintaining loyalty. Much of that will depend upon how companies serve them. Here are three strategies for delivering experiences that keep customers coming back for more. START BY GETTING PERSONAL Consumers understand they aren’t the only customer, but they still want to feel like VIPs. That means making them feel seen as individuals, not just as another sale. Yet a lot of organizations are confusing personalized experiences with simply sending marketing emails using the customer’s name or a discount for a product they’ve abandoned in their cart.

Don’t get me wrong, everyone loves a good deal (particularly with current inflation rates), but these marketing tactics aren’t what customers want when it comes to true personalization. Today’s consumers see personalization as engagement on their terms—connecting with them in a way that meets their needs and preferences, based on each unique situation. This might mean connecting them with a specialist over the phone to help with a complicated issue or engaging with a chatbot that can help skip time on hold to provide a quick answer to a question. It might even mean having a conversation on their messaging app of choice, such as WhatsApp or Instagram Direct Messenger. Regardless of the situation, today’s customer experience leaders are prepared to deliver great experiences for every engagement dictated by the needs of the customer. GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT

Understanding the elements of a good experience in the mind of consumers is essential to developing your strategy. Our research found that, above all else, customers want you to value their time by offering fast responses and resolving their issues the first time they reach out. This underscores the importance of having a strategy that not only focuses on swift engagement but also connects them with the right resource. It’s not enough to have channels that allow customers to connect with help quickly, but that help must come from the best person equipped to address their needs during the first conversation. Training, staffing, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology are the trifecta needed to achieve this. Invest in training to improve agents’ depth and breadth of knowledge. Ensure the right people are staffed at any given time. Use predictive routing to make certain customers are quickly connected with the agent most prepared to handle their inquiry.

MAKE CONNECTIONS, NOT TRANSACTIONS Whether someone is speaking with a friend or with a business, they want to feel heard and understood. They want empathy. Empathy isn’t just a business buzzword—it’s what people are looking for in relationships. It’s the basis for trust, and trust is the foundation for loyalty. And, with businesses facing a loyalty crisis, empathy is crucial to today’s customer experience.

But empathetic customer experiences can’t be achieved through transactional interactions. Consumers need to feel heard and understood while employees need the tools to anticipate their customers’ needs and feel equipped to serve them. However, data silos impede many organizations from making those connections. With today’s technology and data-rich environment, orchestrating a personalized, empathetic experience is entirely possible—no matter the department or channel. As disruptive organizations continue to transform what’s possible, customer expectations will only continue to grow. Companies can’t continue the path of transactional interactions. At a minimum, they risk losing out on the 80% of consumers who would purchase additional items, pay higher prices, or refer friends and family to a company that regularly personalizes their experience. While there are glimmers of light at the end of the inflation tunnel, the larger risk is losing customers to competitors that apply a more personal touch.