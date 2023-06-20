BY Jim Wilson3 minute read

As brand marketers are more focused than ever on driving efficiencies and outcomes and continue to struggle to gain mass reach via other media, out-of-home advertising is proving to be far from a legacy medium. Historically perceived as a top-of-the-funnel channel, the culturally resonant and impactful real-world presence of OOH is making it not only the last remaining true mass marketing medium, but also a tool in a marketer’s toolbox that can be utilized to create memorable moments for individuals and communities at scale. Today, OOH is connecting with any audience—anytime, anywhere, and with any format—with the ability to measure the effectiveness of campaigns and compare them with other channels to align performance. EXPANDING REACH AND AMPLIFICATION

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Audiences continue to shift away from linear TV, with large subsets of younger audiences now unreachable on traditional broadcast. In parallel, marketers are re-evaluating their digital and social media spending with IDFA privacy changes and cookie-based targeting going away. OOH is reaching consumers throughout daily journeys—whether they’re driving, walking, or commuting on mass transit. The expansion of digital OOH inventory is giving marketers more opportunities to capture consumer attention with full motion, digital video content across more screen formats—from street furniture and sports stadiums to restaurants. As advertisers focus on determining the most impactful channels, many are increasingly prioritizing an omnichannel approach and gaining insights into their advertising investments. The expansion of OOH is presenting a valuable opportunity to reach consumers with cohesive messaging across channels. As a result, I predict OOH will continue to move upstream in omnichannel planning and buying.

Beyond extending reach, OOH is also demonstrating an amplification effect when combined with other channels. Advertisers including OOH as part of an integrated cross-platform strategy are reaching consumers throughout the entire customer journey. For instance, advertisers are leveraging new capabilities to connect audience data between OOH and streaming TV, harnessing the power of engaging audiences across two rapidly growing channels and expanding their reach in an integrated campaign. FUELING CREATIVITY WITH INNOVATION Innovation and cutting-edge technology are becoming mainstream as brands move beyond the experimentation phase to execute creative, immersive, and transformative OOH campaigns. Leveraging full-motion digital video, augmented reality, virtual reality, and 3D creative is helping to forge meaningful connections with consumers.

advertisement

For example, brands are using AR technology to turn digital screens into interactive ads that create meaningful, even viral moments that engage audiences in new and exciting ways. And they’re doing it on a larger scale to stand out, drive amplification, and bring their brand messages to life in the real world. When done exceptionally well, innovative OOH is creating something special for telling brand stories. DRIVING MEASURABLE PERFORMANCE OUTCOMES In our current environment, marketers are more focused than ever on driving efficiencies and prioritizing measurement to validate that their ad dollars work harder and drive measurable outcomes.

The recent industry investments in data-driven capabilities have put OOH on par with the data-led targeting capabilities that performance marketers expect. The availability of sophisticated audience-based targeting in OOH is enabling an evidence-based and data-driven approach for advertisers to identify relevant audiences. Real and recent audience behaviors in the physical world, including how people travel, provide insights on the OOH inventory consumers are exposed to and the actions they take as a result of exposure. Advanced measurement and attribution solutions are closing the loop by directly correlating OOH ad exposure to full-funnel outcomes. Performance marketers can validate OOH’s audience reach in their daily consumer journeys to measure exposure against metrics like brand sentiment, purchase intent, footfall, and website visits. For example, we measured the impact of a proximity-based campaign, designed to reach consumers throughout the day for a leading grocery chain. The study revealed a 72% increase in awareness as a result of exposure and a 59% lift in consideration to visit a location among those exposed. Rather than being an interruption, OOH is complementary to real life. THE FUTURE OF OOH