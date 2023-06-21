Impossible’s new “Indulgent” burger is a game-changer

BY Brian Kateman6 minute read

So far, 2023 has been a pretty tense time for plant-based meat companies. Features in major outlets like Bloomberg and the Washington Post have deemed the plant-based industry a failure or a dying trend. Sales figures have been trending downward from previous years (albeit not as dramatically as the news media would have you think).

So the latest release from Impossible Foods—which I’ve been requesting for a while now—comes just in time. The new Impossible Indulgent Burger is not a health food. In fact, it has more calories, fat, and sodium than either the standard Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods burger patties. And that’s exactly why I think it could save the plant-based meat category altogether. [Photo: Impossible Foods] Impossible describes the new patty as their “juiciest, thickest, beefiest” yet, weighing in at a third of a pound (up from their standard ¼ lb patty). The fat content is up by more than 50% by weight: 18% fat over the classic burger’s 11%. Maybe this explains why it’s the first plant-based burger I really enjoyed. The new burger—which will first appear on both coasts at classic burger joints Bareburger and Monty’s Good Burger before other food service establishments and hitting select retailers this summer—rounds out Impossible’s beef patty offerings with “indulgent,” standard, and “lite” options.

The brand’s early marketing emphasizes the flavor of the newest patty, which is “crafted for special occasions when taste takes priority.” The thing is, we’re kidding ourselves if we believe that taste only takes priority in our food decisions on special occasions. If that were the case, it’s unlikely that the fast food industry, for instance, would ever have be what it is today. And if people want to pursue taste before nutrition, sometimes or all the time, that’s their choice. The best thing that food tech innovators can do is cater to them, rather than making decisions for them. This will help sales, of course, but it can also do far more. [Photo: Impossible Foods] If there’s one fact we can’t deny, it’s that we, as a society, need to dramatically change the way we eat if we hope to prevent some of the worst effects of climate change. Most of all, we’ve got to eat less meat. That was the main takeaway of the UN’s 2019 climate report. More recent studies only support the point. Nearly 60% of the greenhouse gasses released in the production of food come from meat; globally, industrial animal agriculture has been estimated to account for around 15% of greenhouse gas emissions. The need to reduce our planet’s meat consumption is clear and urgent.

Clearly, the threat of climate change isn’t enough to motivate real changes. Neither is vast and horrifying animal cruelty, or even concerns for human health. Generally speaking, people are aware of these issues, and those who want more information can find it easily. It’s no secret that processed meat is recognized as a carcinogen (and red meat as a probable carcinogen) by the World Health Organization, and virtually every internet user has seen videos or images of animals being mutilated, tortured, and slaughtered en masse in factory farms. It’s not that people don’t know they should eat less meat. The biggest obstacle is actually implementing that knowledge. Changing the way we eat means breaking habits, updating traditions, learning new skills, and trying new flavors. That’s where plant-based meat comes in. If people had a truly viable, attractive alternative to meat, it could be easier to make the swap.

Only time will tell if plant-based meat will catalyze the change we need, but it’s in our interest to find out sooner rather than later. If the whole category is ultimately destined to fail, we should scrap it and move on to the next thing, be that cell-cultivated meat—meat grown from animal cells rather than slaughtered animals—or something else entirely. I’m of the opinion that we haven’t given plant-based meat a fair shake yet. Yes, other brands like Boca have been on the shelves for decades, and Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods burgers have been widely available for the past few years. But those products all have something in common: they’re compromises. Meat analogues are typically made for and marketed to people who are already vegetarian or vegan. They don’t expect their food to taste like meat—they may even prefer that it doesn’t. The newer-wave products like Beyond Meat’s and Impossible Food’s classic patties certainly did a better job capturing the interest of meat eaters than any of their predecessors, but they’re compromise products, too. They’re for people who want a burger, but are willing to sacrifice the full taste experience they’re used to for the sake of their own health and that of the planet.

The problem with compromise, though, is that no one ends up happy. While people may be happy to compromise once in a while, they’re not going to make a habit of eating foods that only kind of check the boxes they’re looking for. Those who are very concerned with health and nutrition likely don’t eat many processed foods at all. Those who are most concerned with eating foods they enjoy aren’t likely to settle for something less than the tastiest option. The “Goldilocks” product development strategy only creates a product that tries to please everyone and ends up pleasing no one. [Photo: courtesy of the author] That’s why Impossible’s new “Indulgent” Burger could be a game-changer. If people have an option that truly tastes as good—if not better—than the foods they crave, it won’t feel like a sacrifice. And for once, that might be the case. According to Impossible, 82% of ground beef consumers rated the new patty “as good as or better than” actual ground beef. As Americans, many of us are addicted to fat, salt, and sugar—and I mean this literally. Many of the processed foods developed over the last century were designed to hijack our brains’ pleasure centers by giving us a huge, not-found-in-nature dose of the flavors and compounds that evolution taught us to crave. For any new food to really compete with the Doritos Locos Tacos and Vanilla Bean Frappuccinos of the world, its developers need to put taste above all else. Let people have their greasy, salty, most calorie-laden indulgences, but hold the environmental degradation and animal cruelty.