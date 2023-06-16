UPS strike: Union employees move one step closer to a massive walkout this summer

On Friday, United Parcel Service (UPS) teamsters held a vote over whether to authorize their union to strike if a deal is not reached by August 1, their current contract’s expiration date. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing over 340,000 UPS employees, said 97% of participants voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

“This vote shows that hundreds of thousands of Teamsters are united and determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a press release. “If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself.”

O’Brien continued, “The strongest leverage our members have is their labor and they are prepared to withhold it to ensure UPS acts accordingly.”



The vote comes after months of negotiations between teamsters and UPS officials over concerns around wages and safety. The most pressing matters workers have laid out are the need for higher wages, more full-time jobs, an end to forced overtime and harassment from management, which seems to be an ongoing issue. Teamsters have complained about unfair discipline measures, threats, and intimidation. They’re also seeking the elimination of a two-tier wage system, as well as protection from heat and other workplace hazards.

Workers were able to negotiate a win earlier this week when the company agreed to equip all newly purchased delivery vehicles in the U.S. with air-conditioning. That change is set to take place starting January 1, 2024; however, the company’s current vehicles won’t be impacted.



While wages have largely stayed the same, UPS profits have nearly doubled during the five-year length of employees’ current contract, from a net income of $6.3 billion in 2018 to $11.3 billion last year. Of course, demand during the pandemic, with online orders surging, workers felt the strain of a hefty burden. Some worked 60-hour weeks delivering an unprecedented number of packages.