Gen Z workers don’t love their jobs—so, they’re changing work culture

When Charlie Durbin took a job in investment banking after graduating from Princeton in 2019, it felt more like something he was expected to do than what he wanted to do. With his economics degree, and his history playing on Princeton’s lacrosse team , Durbin couldn’t have been more of a dream target for a global firm focused on strategic merger and acquisition deals. He was happy to have the job, but M&A work wasn’t exactly his passion; he’d been a member of the Princeton Entrepreneurship Council and became interested in crypto in 2017. Soon his reticence proved prescient. The hours were crushing due to what he calls “a massive culture of face time.” No one felt they could leave work in case anyone more senior needed anything.

He didn’t love how assignments were made, either. “The work is distributed based on the perception of how busy you are,” he says. It had very little to do with his existing assignments, his body of knowledge, or his interests. “My whole life had been school and sports, and then work,” says Durbin, 26. “I’d never had time to explore my passions.” In 2021, Durbin was promoted to senior analyst, but he quit soon after to cofound Decent, an NFT infrastructure protocol that helps artists earn money from their creations.

Durbin’s story (which echoes that of financial educator Kyla Scanlon) encapsulates a trend reverberating through the business landscape: Talented Gen Z employees are leaving, often to start their own businesses. According to LinkedIn data, 72% of Gen Zers are considering quitting their jobs. Gen Z currently make up just 8.5% of the labor pool, and if bosses are having trouble managing Gen Z now, what happens when that number swells to 30% by 2030 as the rest of the approximately 70 million members of this generation follow suit and as baby boomers continue to retire?

“The methods and strategies that worked for past generations and corporations—consolidation, homogeneity, and perfectionism—are huge turnoffs for this generation,” says Jackie Berardo, 26, a researcher at Meta who also helps advise startup founders and other operators on how to lead Gen Z employees. This extends to how companies define and reward productivity: time-based, where more equals better? Or task-based, where efficiency is prized, which Gen Z prefer?