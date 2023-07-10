Kyla Scanlon on why Gen Z is redefining the concept of job satisfaction

I was staring into the depths of an Excel spreadsheet one spring night in May 2021. I was completely alone, just me and a blinking cursor, in what felt like the increasingly shrinking 250 square feet of my apartment in Los Angeles. After spending most of my life in Kentucky, I had moved into this place in 2019, just five days after graduating from college, to take a job at an asset management firm.

The only things in my apartment were a mini fridge and a camping pad that I used for a bed. I was navigating the big, messy adult things of cities, friendships, and employment. It was lonely, formative, itchy, and painful, but in a weird way, beautiful.

Then, 315 days after I’d arrived, the entire world underwent a permanent and life-altering change. I was 23 years old. All of the universal rites of passage in young adulthood were upended, effectively overnight. The city that challenged me in exciting ways was fully shut down. Friendships were flattened into a video call or conducted 6 feet apart. Office politics now somehow had to be navigated over Zoom.