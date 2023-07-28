The free, easy way to stream videos from a computer to your TV

So, it’s finally happened—and sooner than I thought it would have. My five-year-old wants his own YouTube channel.
When I asked why, he responded that he wanted to be able to watch himself on our TV. Fair enough.
Now, I’m a fan of most things technological, but setting up a YouTube channel—even a private one—for a small child seemed a step too far. So I decided to channel my inner Ryan Howard and pull a CreedThoughts on my kid: he’d be able to watch his videos on our smart TV. But he would be safe from the outside world, and the outside world would be safe from him.
There are other use cases here, of course. Maybe you’ve got a bunch of legally ripped DVDs. Maybe you’ve got a bunch of old family videos. At any rate, here’s an easy way to get the videos on your computer up on the big screen using a free app called Plex.
You will need . . .
There aren’t a ton of requirements here. We’ll be installing an app on your computer (Windows, Mac, or Linux) and will tell it where all your videos live, and we’ll be installing the same app on your smart TV to stream them all.
The most important issue to consider is that for your TV to stream the videos from your computer, your computer will need to be turned on. So, if you’ve got an old laptop or desktop somewhere that you can donate to this cause, great.
Otherwise, just make sure whichever computer you’re using is either set up to not go to sleep or that you’re diligent about waking it up when you want to watch your videos on your TV.