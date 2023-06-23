Should your job provide childcare?

BY EdSurge and Emily Tate Sullivan5 minute read

The last several years have served as one prolonged watershed moment for the early care and education sector.

The pandemic and its many aftershocks—including a hit to labor force participation among women and a severe early childhood staffing shortage—helped many Americans unacquainted with these issues begin to understand the integral role that early care and education play in economic and social stability. Many employers became more aware of the challenges of raising children in the United States, where childcare and early childhood education are not guaranteed and, in many places and for many families, are prohibitively expensive and inaccessible. The national annual average price of childcare in 2022 was $10,853. In some parts of the country, it can cost more than double that. A federal solution to this widespread and well-documented scourge has not emerged, though Congress came close to passing transformative legislation around childcare in 2021. While other efforts have been proposed—and some have even passed—at the state and local levels, many working families are still left in the lurch.

As a result, some employers have stepped in, offering a range of childcare benefits in hopes of attracting and retaining qualified workers in a tight labor market—the idea being that, if employees are happy with their childcare arrangements, they will show up to work more focused and satisfied. In a recent Care.com survey administered to leaders from 500 companies, 46% said they are prioritizing childcare benefits in 2023. That probably has something to do with the fact that nearly 80% said they’ve found that childcare benefits boost their company’s productivity, recruitment and retention. But as far as solutions to childcare go, is employer involvement a good one? Not everyone thinks so.

The growing popularity of this approach—and the controversy surrounding it—was the subject of a recent in-depth story that EdSurge co-published with USA Today, following interviews with a dozen early care and education providers, policy experts, advocators and employers, as well as a visit to an on-site employer-sponsored childcare program. Here are the key takeaways from that reporting: 1. Employer participation in childcare is gaining steam. KinderCare, a large for-profit operator of early care and education programs across the country, has seen its employer-sponsored childcare program grow from 400 employer clients in 2019 to 600 today—representing a 50% increase. Those clients include companies such as Cisco, Google and Walgreens. Meanwhile, WeeCare, a network of mostly in-home childcare providers, launched a concierge-style childcare benefit service in late 2021, that now has more than 100 corporate clients.

Even the federal government is warming to the idea of employer-sponsored childcare: In February, the Biden administration announced a plan that makes federal subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers contingent on companies’ commitment to providing childcare assistance to employees. 2. Childcare benefits come in many shapes and sizes. On-site childcare centers are a popular and visible approach to employer-sponsored childcare, in which employers typically partner with a third-party operator such as KinderCare or Bright Horizons to build and manage a childcare program in or near the facility where employees are centrally located. However, this is one of many models. Employers can also partner with established childcare programs in their communities to reserve “slots” for employees. They can offer “back-up care” for employees when childcare needs arise unexpectedly. And they can provide financial assistance to employees, via pre-tax benefits such as dependent care flexible savings accounts or monthly stipends to offset the cost of childcare for families. 3. Families want maximum flexibility. “On-site childcare used to be THE thing,” said Dan Figurski, president of the KinderCare division that helps employers build out childcare benefits. “Now, people want more flexible arrangements.” Today, many of the employees who once reported in person every day to company offices are now working remotely some or all of the time. As a result, on-site childcare has lost some of its convenience and appeal. KinderCare’s Tuition Benefit program, which allows families to use their workplace benefits at any of the 1,500 KinderCare centers across the country, has seen a 40% increase in participation since the pandemic began. Financial benefits such as stipends toward the cost of childcare seem more likely to prosper in this new era.

4. Workers have unequal access to childcare benefits. One of the arguments against employer-provided childcare is that, like other job-linked benefits such as health care, it is typically available to some—not all—employees. A part-time worker likely wouldn’t get to take advantage of their employer’s childcare benefits. People who work nontraditional hours—say a construction or health care worker on the night shift—are also less likely to be offered childcare that meets their needs. Historically, job-linked childcare benefits have been available to white-collar employees, not shift workers. Some people—employers and childcare operators among them—would argue this is changing. The Dollywood Company, which runs a theme park and resort in eastern Tennessee with 3,800 employees, offers monthly financial assistance for childcare in lieu of an on-site center so that the benefit could be available to all workers, from the ride operators to accountants, regardless of their hours. Still, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows employer-provided childcare benefits remain rare among low earners.