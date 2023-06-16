Harvard economists have a surprisingly convincing argument in favor of IRS tax audits

Is there a certain aura around an audit? A new paper from economists at Harvard, the university of Sydney, and the Treasury Department appears to suggest so—at least for Uncle Sam.

The paper, titled “A Welfare Analysis of Tax Audits Across the Income Distribution,” finds that for every $1 the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) spends auditing taxpayers above the 90th percentile of earners, it yields more than $12 in revenue, and audits for below-median income taxpayers yields $5 in revenue.

The paper also discusses how the IRS estimates that there are more than $500 billion unpaid tax obligations each year, and that those obligations are mostly among the top earners. As such, when the IRS audits those earners, it’s able to claw out some of that money.

There’s another interesting finding in the paper, too: Getting audited tends to scare taxpayers straight and increase the amount they pay in taxes, voluntarily, for roughly a decade-and-a-half.