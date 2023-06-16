Biden screens ‘Flamin’ Hot’ and other culturally diverse movies at the White House

On Thursday, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed guests to the South Lawn of the White House for a screening of the new film Flamin’ Hot.

The film tells the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor with an entrepreneurial spirit, who worked his way up to becoming a marketing executive. (Montañez is sometimes credited with inventing the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, though critics say he may not have.) But what’s not up for debate is how he leaned into his Mexican American heritage in order to tap into new markets, earning him the nickname, “the godfather of Hispanic marketing.”

The president hosted 600 guests including lawmakers and cabinet members, as well as the cast and crew of Flamin’ Hot. Actress Eva Longoria, who made her directorial debut with the film, was in attendance.

“This truly is a people’s story,” Longoria said of the film at the annual Fast Company Impact Council meeting this week. “We are celebrating a story that celebrates the American entrepreneurial dream, without sidestepping the fact that the dream isn’t available in the same way for everyone.”