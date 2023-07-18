Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
Fulfil Solutions has rethought every aspect of the grocery fulfillment center to eliminate the pain points of online market shopping.

Inside the robot-powered grocery store of the future

Fulfil’s ShopBots navigate the store’s 3D-grid layout via path marks on the floor. [Photo: Winnie Wintermeyer]

BY Clint Rainey

In e-commerce, little is more personal than grocery shopping. A single mistake can torpedo a market order’s whole purpose. Say you want to make a pasta dinner but your order arrives with tomato sauce, rather than the canned tomato paste your recipe calls for. Or the noodles are not gluten-free, as requested. Suddenly the convenience of shopping online has curdled into annoyance.

Of course, that may be only the beginning of the irritation. After all, you paid a $9.95 delivery fee for your ruined dinner. The exasperation ripples through every node in the grocery commerce system. The shopper who’s trying to make this gig work rifled through 30,000 supermarket SKUs in a scavenger hunt rivaling Guy’s Grocery Games to tackle your shopping list. The store itself isn’t exactly winning either: It may pocket a grand total of $2 or $3, after delivery costs eat into grocery’s already slim profit margins.

“In no other e-commerce experience do you order something and get something else,” says Mir Aamir, president and CEO of Fulfil Solutions, a robotics startup that seeks to fix a growing, but fundamentally broken, segment of the $6.3 trillion e-commerce business.

Grocery’s online moment—and its problems

Groceries are in the throes of their biggest industry shakeup since conveyors took over checkout counters. COVID-19 caused customers to pivot en masse toward not just “safer” Amazon-style online orders but also to immediate orders that mirrored their own shopping behavior. Supermarkets did their hasty metamorphosis into dark stores, and a niche became a trend, one that has outlived the pandemic. Online orders now exceed 10% of U.S. grocery sales.

