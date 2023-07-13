This startup wants to make nuclear energy huge by making its reactors tiny—and it already has $25 billion in contracts

Bret Kugelmass, the 36-year-old founder and CEO of the nuclear startup Last Energy , is used to skeptics. “If your five closest friends have been misinforming you [about nuclear power], I can’t blame you,” he says. A slight grin hints at what he’d like to tell them: that nuclear power is far less deadly than our typical sources of energy; that it’s still the only large-scale source of electricity and high-temperature heat that doesn’t emit carbon; that its detractors often misunderstand it.

But Kugelmass isn’t trying to convince skeptics. He wants to prove them wrong. In four years, he’s gone from hosting a podcast about the nuclear industry to starting a nuclear company to, in recent months, inking nuclear power deals in Europe worth roughly $25.6 billion. Kugelmass—who has a master’s in mechanical engineering from Stanford and became interested in nuclear after selling his aerial imaging company in 2017—now counts eight customers across three countries, for a total of 51 potential microreactors. He intends to have his first one running as early as 2026. “In one week [in March], he says, “we sold more nuclear power plant contracts than any company in all of history.”

Bret Kugelmass [Photo: courtesy of Last Energy]

As the world scrambles to find zero-carbon energy sources, attention has turned to an old idea with a new twist: small modular reactors (SMRs), which are thought to be safer, easier to install, and more affordable than the large gigawatt systems that have loomed large, often ominously, in the global imagination. Dozens of companies, including Westinghouse and Rolls-Royce, are pursuing SMRs, with billions in support from governments.

Though no land-based SMRs are yet connected to the grid, China has broken ground on its first one, and in 2019 Russia began operating a floating SMR plant that provides electricity and heat to a remote region in the east Arctic. In January, a reactor by Portland, Oregon-based startup NuScale was the first SMR to be certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Along with NuScale, which started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last year, two other SMR startups—X-energy and Oklo, which is backed by OpenAI founder Sam Altman—have announced plans to go public. “We are closer than ever to deploying SMRs on a commercial scale,” says Kathryn Huff, assistant secretary for nuclear energy.