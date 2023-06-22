This new D.C. building is designed to fight gentrification

As in other low-income neighborhoods in Washington, D.C., residents in Congress Heights worry about gentrification. But a new development there is taking a unique, community-led approach to help existing neighbors benefit as the area changes.

On a site where new housing, offices, stores, a hotel, and a park will later be built, a new temporary retail space is now incubating 13 minority-owned businesses launched by entrepreneurs from the neighborhood. The project “started off different from most,” says resident Monica Ray, executive director of the Congress Heights Development and Training Center, who now manages the retail space. “We had a development team that genuinely wanted to hear what the community needed and wanted.”

[Photo: © Dror Baldinger FAIA]

Emerson Collective, the social impact business founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, partnered on the development, called Sycamore & Oak, with the real estate company Redbrick LMD. “We’re really interested in helping create some economic momentum here in the community that is of the community itself,” says Dan Tangherlini, managing director at Emerson Collective.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is joined by local officials, community leaders, and 13 entrepreneurs for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak. [Photo: Ralph Alswang/Emerson Collective]

The new 23,000-square-foot open-air retail village, under a mass timber structure designed by architect David Adjaye, will include businesses like WeFitDC, a gym founded by instructors who were formerly incarcerated and want to reduce health disparities in the neighborhood. Vaya Beauty, another retailer, sells Black-owned beauty brands. LoveMore, a clothing line, was launched by a violence interrupter who wants to “prove that hate is out and love is absolutely in.” The Fresh Food Factory is bringing fresh produce and groceries to a food desert. There will be restaurants and caterers—including vegan hot dog seller Glizzys, and Triceys DC, which makes Afro-Caribbean food—with a temperature-controlled space for eating when the weather is too hot or cold to eat outside. “We’ve had one sit-down restaurant in Congress Heights for my entire 30 years here,” says Ray.