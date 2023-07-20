Slack will soon let you mute your coworkers

For years, Slack users have pleaded for the ability to mute their annoying, creepy, or otherwise problematic coworkers. Now the company is making it possible.

With a forthcoming Hide Person feature, Slack users will be able to mute everything a coworker sends out, both in channels and direct messages. Hiding a person also disables their push notifications, and it even covers up their name in the sidebar and channel feeds.

Just don’t call it a block function, as users can always click through an additional prompt to see what messages they missed. Coworkers also won’t be able to see when they’ve been hidden, and Slack doesn’t share information about hidden users with managers or workspace admins.

“Slack is a place to get work done, and we wanted to give users another flexible option to control the way they’re notified of content or exposed to it in a way that works for them,” says Risa Stein, Slack’s director of product for integrity.