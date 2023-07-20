Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Slack will roll out its Hide Person feature in the coming months, allowing users to mute everything a coworker sends out.

Slack will soon let you mute your coworkers

[Photo: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels]

BY Jared Newman3 minute read

For years, Slack users have pleaded for the ability to mute their annoying, creepy, or otherwise problematic coworkers. Now the company is making it possible.

With a forthcoming Hide Person feature, Slack users will be able to mute everything a coworker sends out, both in channels and direct messages. Hiding a person also disables their push notifications, and it even covers up their name in the sidebar and channel feeds.

Just don’t call it a block function, as users can always click through an additional prompt to see what messages they missed. Coworkers also won’t be able to see when they’ve been hidden, and Slack doesn’t share information about hidden users with managers or workspace admins.

“Slack is a place to get work done, and we wanted to give users another flexible option to control the way they’re notified of content or exposed to it in a way that works for them,” says Risa Stein, Slack’s director of product for integrity.

Slack plans to roll out the Hide Person feature in the coming months but hasn’t shared specific timing.

How to hide someone in Slack

To use Slack’s Hide Person feature, users will be able to right-click on a coworker and select the Hide option. That person’s name will then change to Hidden Person in the sidebar menu, and their posts will say “This message is hidden.”

You’ll still see notification badges for direct messages and channel mentions from hidden people, but you won’t get any push alerts for those messages. Whenever you’re ready to view a hidden person’s messages, click “Show anyway” to display the content along with the sender’s name.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jared Newman covers apps and technology from his remote Cincinnati outpost. He also writes two newsletters, Cord Cutter Weekly and Advisorator. More

Explore Topics