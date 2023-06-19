POV: The head of DEI should not report to HR

BY Amira Barger6 minute read

From Princeton to Netflix to Meta, we have seen massive turnover among Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) leaders. A survey from Korn Ferry found that the average tenure of a Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) is under 24 months—one of the shortest average tenures among all executives. An estimated 60% of CDOs left positions between 2018 and 2021, often noting a lack of institutional support as the cause as well as a lack of resources, a lack of authority, a lack of specificity, and a lack of belief. Industry insights are clear, the scope of the problem is broad, and individuals are not to blame.

Over the past few years, corporations have made bold statements about supporting DEI, but too often these promises go unfulfilled. While the number of DEI positions has increased significantly, many organizations have struggled with where such positions fit into their corporate structure. Often, these roles are relegated to the confines of Human Resources (HR). I believe this is a mistake. The head of DEI should not report to HR. The idea of managing Human Resources was born in the late 19th century and early 20th century in response to challenges brought on by the Industrial Revolution. During this time, the nature of work in the U.S. changed dramatically from self-employed workers to wage-and-salary workers, creating a dynamic in which labor is increasingly controlled by capitalist titans who are often far removed from the plight of their laborers.

The National Cash Register Co. is credited with piloting the first HR department at the behest of employees whose warranted grievances had driven them to strike. In the 1930s, several New Deal laws were passed to address safety and pay grievances. In the 1940s, compensation laws were passed to make sure employers were fulfilling the needs of their employees. Later, in the 1960s and 1970s, with the passage of milestone legislation like the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Employment Opportunity Act of 1972, and the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, HR professionals’ focus shifted from employer accountability to legal compliance. Corporations’ fear of the ramifications of failing to address safety concerns or harassment claims instilled a hyper-focus on adhering to government regulations and labor laws, leading to a codified system of oversight and chastisement. In short, while human resource departments typically work to ensure that employee rights are upheld, they do so within a structure meant to protect the systems in place. Perhaps we ought to consider that a function born of workplace inequity, and tasked with upholding the current structures, is not the best fit for holding the keys to advancing institutional change and equity. The relegation of the CDO to HR stems from an innate misunderstanding of DEI and HR. DEI is a transformation strategy, a way of being and thinking, and not merely an employee experience strategy. The work of Tema Okun and other scholars informs us that dismantling systemic inequity involves work on three levels: personal/interpersonal (how we are with ourselves and each other), institutional (policies, procedures, practices), and cultural (beliefs, values, norms). True DEI work addresses layers beyond what HR was ever meant to—such as the individual growth, improving environmental conditions, fostering change management, addressing societal concerns, and facilitating anti-racism work. HR departments are dedicated to the recruitment of people for roles necessary to operations and risk mitigation.

While HR does comprise a DEI component, it cannot accommodate the sum of all its parts and the desired change cannot be accomplished from a siloed department. The goals and approaches of DEI too often conflict with those of HR. For example, DEI is about transparency, but HR departments are designed to err on the side of protecting the company, its brand, and its central interest—profit—against potential litigious backlash. Another reason HR departments can not fully accomplish the goals of DEI work is because HR is an ultimately transactional function whose focus is on the exchange at hand, not on the transformational change possible. Here are some characteristics of the two approaches: Transactional work is focused on individual goals; a one-size-fits-all approach to employee experience; an understanding of people through data as opposed to interpersonal relationships; a reliance on employee lifecycle processes in place for engagement; sporadic and episodic addresses of societal issues; a reliance on structure; downstream interventions.

work is focused on individual goals; a one-size-fits-all approach to employee experience; an understanding of people through data as opposed to interpersonal relationships; a reliance on employee lifecycle processes in place for engagement; sporadic and episodic addresses of societal issues; a reliance on structure; downstream interventions. Transformational work is focused on achieving a vision; understanding that equity is about ensuring that employee experiences are aligned to expressed needs; prioritizing interpersonal relationships; optimizing engagement; integrating community involvement to innovate solutions to societal issues; investing in upstream interventions. DEI needs to be woven across a business, but keeping it within HR means creating walls around DEI to focus efforts on recruitment and, maybe, retention. The truth is, within the current structure, neither DEI nor HR is set up for success. Both have historically been handed the impossible task of shifting systemic structures towards equity without the necessary infrastructure and power to enact change.

Plus, HR professionals are—most often—simply not trained on DEI matters, often viewing DEI through an internal policy lens driven by external legislation. This view has not garnered material change across policies, practices, behaviors, or beliefs needed to advance equity. In the U.S. alone, corporations have spent upwards of $8 billion on unconscious bias training despite the fact that a meta-analysis of 492 studies has called into question the effectiveness of these trainings, when implemented alone, to change behavior. I don’t mean to suggest that the function of HR is itself beyond transformation, and cannot substantially impact the aim of DEI—rather the opposite. I do mean to suggest that the central function of a department dedicated to compliance is not well suited to disruptive transformation within systems built on inequity. The solution? Our CDOs must be set up for success. It starts with the hiring process. Corporations must hire with intention rather than cherry-picking leaders from historically excluded racial identities with ambiguous talent profiles, and tokenizing them with the task of speaking and acting for entire communities.

So what can we do? Teams can adopt a specific scope for the CDO role written by a DEI practitioner. And they can get outside help if they need. Teams can also hire based on a talent profile that gets to the heart of knowledge, skills, and experience in DEI. They can also thoughtfully set CDOs up for success. The success of a CDO requires direct access to the top decision-maker. Nothing less. The role must sit in the C-suite and report to the CEO. Because DEI work encompasses integration throughout an organization, any other structure is a set up for failure. Further, specific guidelines should be put in place to help gauge measurable impact. Of course, all of this presumes that the hiring of a CDO is intended to grant that person real authority to implement change, and is not merely a performative gesture. It should not come as a surprise that CDOs need what every C-suite officer needs: a direct line to the CEO, a staff, organizational support, and resources—namely, a budget. Recent cuts to DEI programs are concerning. Conflicting messages and decisions riddle corporate America at the moment. The conflict stems from a misalignment of values; when your values are clear, your decisions are consistent. Said another way, budgets are value statements. You’d be hard-pressed to find an executive that has not regurgitated this adage at some point.