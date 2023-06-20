Here’s what its like to search for a job as a trans person

Job searching can be a daunting and challenging experience for transgender and nonbinary individuals. As a gender therapist and coach, transgender-diversity-equity-and-inclusion speaker, entrepreneur, employer, and a nonbinary person myself, I’ve had a front-row seat to the range of experiences of both trans folks navigating job searching and employers trying their best but feeling a little lost in how to support their transgender employees.
Transgender individuals have higher rates of underemployment than cisgender people for a variety of reasons—the majority having nothing to do with trans people and everything to do with the society we live in. Transgender and nonbinary folks often face workplace discrimination during hiring and throughout employment, making it more difficult to get and keep a job. They are often paid less and given fewer opportunities for advancement than their cisgender coworkers. Transgender women, in particular, earn about 60 cents on the dollar compared to cisgender and straight colleagues.
Add to this the systemic barriers that transgender folks face in getting their physical and mental health needs met, rising anti-trans legislation, and the emotional burden of navigating things like bathrooms or fielding inappropriate questions and comments from coworkers and customers, and we’ve got ourselves a fairly bleak picture.
We have to understand this reality to get to the good part, which is this: It doesn’t have to be this way and, often, isn’t. I’ve seen many of my clients thrive after coming out as transgender and make empowered choices about seeking or keeping employment. I’ve seen trans folks excel at work, offering tremendous value for employers, as soon as they are in a work environment where their identity is seen, respected, and celebrated.
People tend to thrive when they feel safe and supported. Companies are better when their employees are celebrated for bringing their most authentic selves to work—employees are happier and more loyal, more motivated, and more creative. And some companies are starting to catch onto that.
There are many things that trans folks can’t control when it comes to work, but there are some key things they can. Here is my advice:
Do your homework about the companies you’re applying to
If your goal is to find a workplace that is transgender- and nonbinary-affirming, looking at company policies before an interview and asking about LGBTQ+ inclusion during the application process can help you decide if this is a company that will be supportive of your identity. I’ve also had clients successfully integrate this research and their identity into their cover letter with a lot of success. For example, you might say: “As a transgender woman, I was impressed by your commitment to LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion and feel I can do my best work where my identity is seen and supported.” Remember that an interview is a two-way conversation to see if you and the company are a good fit for each other.
Remember that discomfort is not harm
There is often an implicit or explicit idea that a transgender identity is a burden to others, but please know this: It’s not true. When job searching, remind yourself that you are not harming anyone by simply asking and expecting that your name, pronouns, and identity are respected at work. It’s also not a burden, but rather a basic human right, to expect equal protection, equal pay, access to insurance that provides medically necessary care, and to go to the bathroom in peace. You are not harming your employer or putting an undue burden on them by advocating for these things. It’s their job to provide a safe and supportive environment for their employees.
Authenticity sometimes means taking care of yourself first
If your goal is to find a job as quickly as possible and you’re unable to find an LGBTQ+-affirmative workplace, using strategic gender expression can help you continue to feel like you have agency while still meeting your need for financial stability. Strategic gender expression means that you consciously choose which aspects of your gender identity or expression you want to show a potential employer. By reframing your choice to not be out or to “tone down” your gender expression during an interview or while working as an act of self-care to keep you financially safe, you are free to seek validation elsewhere in your life.
You do not owe vulnerability or openness to those you do not feel comfortable around. And you deserve to feel safe when (or if) you decide to show up as your boldest self in the future.
Ultimately, there are no perfect solutions, and there are no easy choices when it comes to searching for a job as a trans person. As always, I recommend to trans workers that you prioritize your safety and your needs.
Rae McDaniel is the author of the recently published Gender Magic.