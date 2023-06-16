Miami Mayor Francis Suarez just joined the GOP presidential race. Here’s what you should know

BY Talib Visram6 minute read

This story is part of an ongoing series about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies and how they impact the people in his state. For full coverage, click here.

Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in Miami, but he didn’t steal the thunder of the city’s mayor, Francis Suarez, who filed papers to enter the U.S. presidential race the very next day. That makes three Floridians duking it out for the GOP nomination, along with the former president and Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am thrilled that the next president of the United States is going to be from Florida,” says Kevin Cooper, vice chairman for the Miami-Dade Republican Party, unsubtly ignoring the eight other major candidates. Suarez may not have the name recognition of his Florida rivals, but supporters and opponents alike have touted Miami’s economic growth during his tenure. He brings a youthful energy and personality to the campaign trail, though it remains to be seen if his moderate record will impress Republicans, and whether his Cuban American background will draw in other Latino voters.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Who is Francis Suarez? Francis X. Suarez has been the mayor of Miami since 2017; he’s now in his second term. It’s a nonpartisan position, but he’s registered as a Republican. The X is for Xavier, the name of his father, who was elected in 1985 as the first Cuban-born mayor of Miami—and a registered Democrat. An attorney by profession who formerly served on the city commission for eight years, Suarez presides over the City of Miami, population 450,000. That’s distinct from Miami-Dade County, which has 2.7 million residents, and a budget 10 times the size. It’s a small-scale position for someone with presidential ambitions, says Maria-Elena Lopez, first vice chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. She notes that the position has little power: Suarez doesn’t control the budget, have a commission vote, or choose the police chief; political reporter David Wiegel characterizes it as a “vibes job.” A referendum that Suarez posed to voters in 2018 to expand the mayor’s powers failed. “It’s basically ceremonial,” Lopez says. “He is not involved in the day-to-day activities that make Miami work.”

What has he done for Miami? Suarez has presided over a fast-growing economy and low unemployment rate in Miami, though it’s hard to judge how much his role has contributed to those gains. Lopez acknowledges that Suarez has certainly used his publicity skills to bring out-of-staters and businesses to the city. “He is a great promoter,” she says. “He has known how to put Miami on the map.” (Incoming migrants include soccer superstar Lionel Messi, who Suarez said decided to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami MLS club for the high quality of life; his campaign launch video features a boy in a Messi jersey.) Soccer legends aside, Miami has attracted tech and finance companies, giving it the recent nickname of “Wall Street South.” Companies moving in include billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities, a broker investment firm worth $29.6 billion.

Still, the boom has caused a housing affordability crisis, with home prices increasing 41% since the same time last year, more than double the increase in cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas, and four times that of New York City. Why is he so into crypto? Suarez became the first mayor to accept his salary in Bitcoin. A few months before its implosion, FTX moved its headquarters to Miami, purchasing the name rights to the Heat arena. (Since FTX’s unraveling, the NBA’s Heat now play at the Kaseya Center.) But Suarez had more in mind. Motivated by what he said was residents’ lack of faith in fiat currencies, Miami became the first U.S. city to launch its own cryptocurrency: the MiamiCoin. The plans were ambitious: to create a dividend from the coin mining, which could provide a recurring stimulus for Miami citizens—and possibly one day replace municipal taxes. The city commission even voted in favor of using the revenue in a rental assistance pilot for low-income renters.

By May of this year, MiamiCoin had crashed, losing 95% of its value. The principal exchange suspended trading. But Suarez is still pro-bitcoin, arguing the technology is fundamentally sound. Has he been involved in other controversies? Last week, the Miami Herald reported that recurring payments from South Florida real estate developer Rishi Kapoor to Suarez were under investigation by the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kapoor’s Location Ventures was paying $10,000 a month to the mayor for consultant work, and agencies are investigating whether that could be constituted as a bribe to allow easier permitting for Kapoor’s $70 million development in the Coconut Grove neighborhood. Has he brought Republicans and Democrats together? Suarez has called himself a “unifier,” and there are some signs of that. Lopez says he has governed as a centrist for most of his tenure; he works closely with the mayor of Miami-Dade County, who is a Democrat. Suarez noted that he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020, or for DeSantis in 2018. And he has been explicit about his disagreement with the governor in many areas, including his COVID-19 policies and the fight with the Walt Disney Co.

advertisement

Cooper, the GOP vice chairman, says Miami’s “mini-Renaissance” was largely due to “pro-freedom policies that kept Miami open,” referring to a laissez-faire approach to COVID-19. But Suarez butted heads with the governor over those policies, which didn’t allow the mayor to implement a new mask order in 2021. He has also criticized DeSantis for his “personal vendetta” with Disney, and admits they don’t talk often, though he says that’s not abnormal for a mayor-governor relationship. But Lopez says she believes that Suarez lurched to the right about a year ago, likely in order to appeal to Republican voters as he considered a presidential run. He voted for DeSantis’s reelection in 2022.

How else does he differ from DeSantis? Personality-wise, DeSantis has been criticized for being robotic and unapproachable on the campaign trial. In contrast, Lopez says Suarez is good-looking, charismatic, and charming—“the cool kid on the block.” Or, she says, to use a Spanish phrase popular with Cubans (and Pitbull): “Papi Chulo.” Suarez is more moderate than DeSantis on social issues, including around LGBTQ+ rights. The 45-year-old says he’s running on “generational change,” and he’s likely to be influential with Cuban Americans, traditionally a bloc that votes Republican. Can he win Hispanic votes? There’s certainly an opportunity: In 2020, the Latino vote shifted right, with Trump gaining more votes, particularly in South Texas and South Florida—including by 10 points in the district that includes Miami.

As the only Hispanic candidate in the race, he says he can make inroads and message to Latinos not as a monolithic group, which he says has been the Democrats’ flaw. “I’m someone who appreciates the nuances in a variety of different Hispanic cultures,” he has said. But Lopez, who is also Cuban American, says non-Cuban Hispanic voters may find it hard to relate to him. Cuban Americans are a relatively older and more prosperous group, with higher incomes and lower poverty rates than the average Latino. “He has lived in the Miami bubble,” she says. “He has nothing in common with Hispanics in the rest of the United States.” What are his chances? Probably not high. Candidates who are not Trump or DeSantis, even those with name recognition, are polling extremely low. It also depends on how much money he can raise. Citadel’s Griffin, a vocal DeSantis supporter, recently donated $1 million to Suarez’s PAC.