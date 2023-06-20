Why Dave Asprey believes the future of fitness will involve a lot less exercise

The way Dave Asprey sees it, the future of the gym will involve spending far less time exercising.

Thanks to advances in technology, gym goers will spend 20 minutes per week on specialized machines, Asprey says—and those machines can replace hours of traditional cardio.

“We’re talking about really rapid transformation using technologies that are sometimes so startlingly effective that people don’t believe it,” says Asprey, who also appears in the newly released Fast Company docuseries, Future Me, with producer Emma Wheylin.

Asprey is among the most famous biohackers—that is, people who want to augment their bodies or brains by manipulating outside conditions. A simple example of biohacking: If you want to sleep better, you could make sure to get sun first thing in the morning and stay away from electronics before bed. Something more extreme would be spending $16,000 to attend a five-day long neurofeedback retreat that is supposed to retrain your brain to increase your IQ and creativity. He’s also the man who started the movement of putting butter in coffee, having created Bulletproof Coffee and the Bulletproof diet, which emphasizes proteins and fats and limits carbs.