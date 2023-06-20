5 ways to rewire your organization’s ‘brain’ to win with discomfort

BY Scott Cawood4 minute read

With its jarring whiplash, disorientation, and resulting loss of equilibrium, work has felt like a roller coaster for the past several years. As terrifying as theme park rides can seem, there are reasons people queue up for roller coasters. Myself included—I never turn down a chance to ride one. With all the ups, downs, and extreme stomach-flipping twists we’ve seen in organizations, what if we trained ourselves to want to stand in line for the ride?

We can rewire our brains, and our perspectives, and alter how we perceive stressors. As the new realities of the working world have turned our careers into thrill rides, smart leaders are rewiring their organization’s “brains” to perceive stress and change positively. Rewiring an organization is a monumental task. But it’s not impossible if the discomfort is linked to outcomes that are meaningful and foundational. There’s no way for us to go back to the business-as-usual approaches we’ve relied on in the past. Here are five ways to rewire. Retire playbook mentality The idea that we’ll be able to—or should want to—get back to “normal” is a sign of denial. When we look to what’s worked in the past, it’s usually because it provides feelings of comfort and a sense of control. What’s worked before is likely not what will help now. There’s too much that’s changed exceptionally quickly. Grasping for old playbooks to avoid the roller coaster, telling people to look for prescriptive fixes to move the needle, or asking for the silver bullet that will fix things are all examples of how we fail to see the opportunities provided by change because they feel weighed down by risk. So, redefine risk.

Make mistakes, learn in public, and take action through uncertainty Roller coasters require speed and velocity. Our organizations do, too. That means wiring for risk and speed–in hiring, onboarding, decision-making, product iteration, and more. You may be thinking that this can result in mistakes. That’s true. Part of rewiring an organization’s brain is teaching everyone how to manage both without fear of punishment. Only through making mistakes can we learn and grow. Covering your ass is comfortable. When you put a premium on saying an idea didn’t pan out but trying new things is paramount, you establish that it is okay for everyone to “learn in public” as individuals and as a team. People will feel safe to voice their opinions, challenge conventional thinking, and take calculated risks. It remains important to ask the team to share their wins, but also ask for the tries and what-did-we-learns. Redefine “team” and banish command-and-control behavior Centralized decision-making signals a lack of trust. When we enable hierarchies within our organization, we take power and agency away from the people closest to the situation and rob our best people of the chance to handle tasks. In an outcome-focused organization, solutions happen when individuals are encouraged to go to the person with the answer, not the person with the title.

Instead of small, siloed teams, look for new ways of bringing people together to inspire new solutions. Consider the example of LegoGroup and its Leadership Playground. In a recent McKinsey report, Loren I. Shuster, Lego’s chief people officer, explained: “We developed our ‘Leadership Playground’ model to ensure everyone is heard, contributing, respected, and valued. In the Leadership Playground, anyone can volunteer to lead groups focused on employee health and well-being, innovation, and creativity. We believe that to continuously thrive in the constantly changing world, everyone in an organization needs to act as a leader, not the executive leadership team alone.” Embrace on-demand timing cycles Things aren’t going to slow down. We’re not getting back to “how things were.” We need to adjust our sense of timing and find new ways of working within accelerated timeframes. Our business cycles have caught up to cultural cycles: Everything is on demand. Yes, our organizations are influenced by short-, medium-, and long-term patterns. The point is that we need to be looking at all of them, all the time. Assessing a trend that sparks today could lead to an adjusted long-cycle strategy. To incorporate this habit, leaders can encourage decision-making closer to the “waterline,” where employees have real-time access to relevant information and can respond quickly to changing conditions. This agility allows organizations to make more informed and effective decisions in uncertain environments.

Incentivize and reward regularly, not yearly First, throw out useless annual performance reviews. Setting time aside once a year to talk with people about how they are progressing and what their impact has been just doesn’t cut it. It’s the opposite of on demand. When we ask people to take risks, own their outcomes, and embrace an always-on approach in which life and work are integrated, it’s imperative to motivate, support, and reward regularly. If we’re effectively working in sprints, then the impact we have at work must be recognized on adjusted cycles as well. The biggest benefit of rewiring an organization for change is that your people will regard change as natural, helpful, and a standard part of business. We don’t have to wait until something is broken to fix it. Things evolve. Through mistakes, we learn and grow. Part of rewiring an organization’s brain is teaching everyone how to manage both without fear of punishment. There may be no hope for my friends who’d rather grab an ice cream than join me in line for a ride on Kingda Ka, the fastest and tallest roller coaster in North America. A persuasive conversation isn’t about to change their minds. Our organizations, however, are in a much more favorable position to lean into the changes and stresses that are endemic to today’s work environment. The question: Are we too afraid to lose our lunches, or are we willing to get in line?